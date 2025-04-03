iifl-logo
iifl-logo

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

06-Oct-2022

Fund Manager

Dikshit Mittal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1260.76

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.8884

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.97
7.58
-12.42
-11.41
13.22
-
-
21.04
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Torrent Pharma.40,933
L&T Technology26,790

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coforge19,514
Star Health Insu1,95,453
DCB Bank5,47,091
ZF Commercial204

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.7328207951.56
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products3.6150872749.88
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products3.5012279048.43
EquityICICI BankBanks2.9330025440.48
EquityTCSIT - Software2.489498434.25
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.0610928428.53
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.0412971928.16
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.9966571327.57
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.8349517825.33
EquityAxis BankBanks1.8022627924.93
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment1.7632157724.36
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.7515558324.25
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.7130728423.70
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.6215325322.43
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.584876721.90
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.574450221.72
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.531841021.21
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.5251096520.97
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.5117916120.94
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.4972954420.64
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4610158620.13
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.376464619.00
EquityPCBL ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals1.3744746018.94
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.3114192718.09
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.31423118.06
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.2726549817.54
EquityGujarat GasGas1.2541965317.30
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.2585665117.27
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages1.2456040017.15
EquityEID ParryFood Products1.2421813817.13
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.216276416.73
EquityEIHLeisure Services1.2147166516.67
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.1822522316.35
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.189387216.28
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services1.1435511315.83
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.139949115.62
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.1062738815.18
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products1.0914180515.04
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.0716276714.75
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty1.0412182114.42
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.0316321814.28
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.033835514.27
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment1.024903414.13
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.0224329714.10
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment1.0020759913.87
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.9719653113.41
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.964093313.21
EquityFederal BankBanks0.9568491813.20
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.933851113.00
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.933084912.99
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.933739412.81
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.9196090912.58
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.893785412.30
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.872679012.06
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.874147011.99
EquitySurya RoshniIndustrial Products0.8648766211.91
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.8633009211.89
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing0.845270911.58
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.8321391811.54
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.8012541411.05
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.7819344910.73
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.7710185010.69
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.764121910.53
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.7597077010.39
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.7410268610.30
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.722672439.97
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.68699249.50
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.67915069.27
EquityOil IndiaOil0.642278678.81
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components0.592632858.13
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment0.581745528.07
EquityCello WorldConsumer Durables0.531331117.27
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.52855387.15
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.49869296.74
EquitySudarshan Chem.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.47650136.43
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.451412156.28
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.321409194.48
EquityHindware Home InConsumer Durables0.261724493.61
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.18661902.54
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.29059.40
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.160-2.35

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Dikshit Mittal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.