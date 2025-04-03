iifl-logo
iifl-logo

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

16-Jun-2015

Fund Manager

Dikshit Mittal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

450.36

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  34.5243

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.66
4.75
-4
-6.34
6.68
7.95
18.83
9.5
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Garware Hi Tech18,058
Manorama Indust.65,305
Godfrey Phillips6,830
Techno Elec.Engg42,117
Bikaji Foods39,580
Artemis Medicare90,302
Shakti Pumps23,783
Torrent Pharma.5,363
Schneider Elect.17,446
Bharat Bijlee3,976

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Pitti Engg.1,33,181
Cera Sanitary.7,151
L&T Finance Ltd2,59,684
Five-Star Bus.Fi28,265
Star Health Insu56,316
RHI Magnesita37,451
Bharti Airtel PP3,868

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks8.1728453738.36
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.9812785423.37
EquityTrentRetailing4.073586819.10
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.9111708318.38
EquityTCSIT - Software2.613401512.26
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.521322611.83
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.371924911.11
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.293658110.75
EquityKSBIndustrial Products2.2214593610.41
EquityAxis BankBanks2.09891529.82
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.08239409.77
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.073223899.71
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.99305089.34
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.93522939.06
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.89561498.87
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products1.52180587.12
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.49348716.99
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products1.47653056.92
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.47319046.92
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.37503746.42
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.34129116.30
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.25586075.87
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.25576975.85
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.2450725.84
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.22200625.71
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services1.16492965.43
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.05218534.93
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.0460144.87
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.04631364.87
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.00533864.70
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.99110314.64
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.9868304.62
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.901651294.23
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.90421174.22
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.85497164.00
EquityFederal BankBanks0.721752443.37
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.66327833.12
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.6073462.82
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.56395802.61
EquityArtemis MedicareHealthcare Services0.53903022.46
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products0.50237832.33
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3753631.73
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables0.31269001.46
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.25174461.16
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.2439761.14
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.4915016.38
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.20100010.33
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.135005.29
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-1.09505.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.08505.05
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.22101.03
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.61250000026.35
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-3.39150000015.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.30100000010.79
Govt. SecuritiesKerala-/-1.105000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU-/-0.773500003.63
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.60035.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.410-16.05

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Dikshit Mittal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.