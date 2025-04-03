LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 16-Jun-2015
Fund Manager
: Dikshit Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 450.36
LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.5243
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.66
4.75
-4
-6.34
6.68
7.95
18.83
9.5
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
LIC MF ULIS 10Yrs Single Premium Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.17
|284537
|38.36
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.98
|127854
|23.37
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.07
|35868
|19.10
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.91
|117083
|18.38
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.61
|34015
|12.26
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.52
|13226
|11.83
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|19249
|11.11
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.29
|36581
|10.75
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|2.22
|145936
|10.41
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.09
|89152
|9.82
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.08
|23940
|9.77
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.07
|322389
|9.71
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.99
|30508
|9.34
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.93
|52293
|9.06
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.89
|56149
|8.87
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|1.52
|18058
|7.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.49
|34871
|6.99
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|1.47
|65305
|6.92
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.47
|31904
|6.92
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.37
|50374
|6.42
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.34
|12911
|6.30
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.25
|58607
|5.87
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.25
|57697
|5.85
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.24
|5072
|5.84
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.22
|20062
|5.71
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.16
|49296
|5.43
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.05
|21853
|4.93
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.04
|6014
|4.87
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.04
|63136
|4.87
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.00
|53386
|4.70
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.99
|11031
|4.64
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.98
|6830
|4.62
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.90
|165129
|4.23
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.90
|42117
|4.22
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.85
|49716
|4.00
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.72
|175244
|3.37
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.66
|32783
|3.12
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.60
|7346
|2.82
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.56
|39580
|2.61
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|0.53
|90302
|2.46
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|0.50
|23783
|2.33
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|5363
|1.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|0.31
|26900
|1.46
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.25
|17446
|1.16
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.24
|3976
|1.14
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.49
|150
|16.38
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.20
|1000
|10.33
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.13
|500
|5.29
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|50
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.08
|50
|5.05
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.22
|10
|1.03
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.61
|2500000
|26.35
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|3.39
|1500000
|15.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.30
|1000000
|10.79
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala
|-/-
|1.10
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|0.77
|350000
|3.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.60
|0
|35.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.41
|0
|-16.05
