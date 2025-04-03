LIC MF Value Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Value Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Jul-2018
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Rungta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 131.31
LIC MF Value Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.4885
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.52
10.77
-16.46
-13.91
4.29
11.91
25.18
13.01
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Enviro Infra
|Other Utilities
|3.87
|259414
|5.75
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.78
|30801
|5.63
|Equity
|JTL Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.18
|622953
|4.73
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.03
|117086
|4.51
|Equity
|Himatsing. Seide
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.92
|308962
|4.35
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|2.82
|116565
|4.20
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.80
|111134
|4.17
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|2.47
|238923
|3.67
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|2.36
|128727
|3.52
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.25
|8017
|3.34
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|2.11
|44083
|3.14
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|2.07
|100558
|3.07
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.06
|39667
|3.06
|Equity
|Kilburn Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.05
|75000
|3.05
|Equity
|Pondy Oxides
|Diversified Metals
|2.00
|46511
|2.97
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.97
|57335
|2.93
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.94
|19889
|2.89
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|1.93
|280780
|2.87
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.92
|22457
|2.86
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|1.88
|155727
|2.80
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.82
|63988
|2.70
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|1.82
|34971
|2.70
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.82
|20044
|2.70
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.81
|120095
|2.69
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|1.64
|146200
|2.43
|Equity
|Navkar Corporat.
|Transport Services
|1.59
|230206
|2.37
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|1.54
|21681
|2.30
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|1.49
|94072
|2.21
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.45
|27324
|2.15
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|1.44
|57225
|2.13
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.43
|21620
|2.13
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|1.41
|182747
|2.10
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|1.29
|14305
|1.91
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.27
|46003
|1.88
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.26
|59560
|1.87
|Equity
|SEAMEC Ltd
|Transport Services
|1.25
|19036
|1.85
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|1.22
|57219
|1.82
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.22
|43755
|1.81
|Equity
|NOCIL
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.16
|98649
|1.72
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.15
|11262
|1.71
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.10
|24121
|1.64
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.08
|1394
|1.60
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.08
|41718
|1.60
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.99
|4312
|1.47
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.96
|67891
|1.42
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.95
|13266
|1.41
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|19831
|1.40
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.95
|29747
|1.40
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.93
|7679
|1.39
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.88
|16857
|1.30
|Equity
|Suraj Estate
|Realty
|0.87
|42655
|1.29
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.84
|240367
|1.25
|Equity
|Yuken India
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|15582
|1.24
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.81
|33305
|1.20
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.81
|6914
|1.19
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.78
|17066
|1.16
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.77
|110599
|1.15
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.73
|21582
|1.09
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.71
|15736
|1.05
|Equity
|R K Swamy
|Media
|0.66
|44844
|0.97
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.54
|1450
|0.80
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.54
|3990
|0.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.66
|0
|3.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|0.15
