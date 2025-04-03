iifl-logo
iifl-logo

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

30-Jul-2018

Fund Manager

Nikhil Rungta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

131.31

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  22.4885

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.52
10.77
-16.46
-13.91
4.29
11.91
25.18
13.01
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Value Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ramkrishna Forg.34,971
Indian Hotels Co27,324
S A I L1,82,747
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn11,262
NCC67,891
JSW Steel13,266
Sanathan Textile33,305
Bajaj Finserv3,990

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank24,543
Infosys13,719
C P C L12,365

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityEnviro InfraOther Utilities3.872594145.75
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.78308015.63
EquityJTL IndustriesIndustrial Products3.186229534.73
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies3.031170864.51
EquityHimatsing. SeideTextiles & Apparels2.923089624.35
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components2.821165654.20
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.801111344.17
EquityCESCPower2.472389233.67
EquityArtemis MedicareHealthcare Services2.361287273.52
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.2580173.34
EquityKSBIndustrial Products2.11440833.14
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages2.071005583.07
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.06396673.06
EquityKilburn Engg.Industrial Manufacturing2.05750003.05
EquityPondy OxidesDiversified Metals2.00465112.97
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.97573352.93
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.94198892.89
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products1.932807802.87
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.92224572.86
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products1.881557272.80
EquityPCBL ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals1.82639882.70
EquityRamkrishna Forg.Auto Components1.82349712.70
EquityICICI BankBanks1.82200442.70
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.811200952.69
EquityKross LtdAuto Components1.641462002.43
EquityNavkar Corporat.Transport Services1.592302062.37
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products1.54216812.30
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets1.49940722.21
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.45273242.15
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing1.44572252.13
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance1.43216202.13
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals1.411827472.10
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services1.29143051.91
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.27460031.88
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels1.26595601.87
EquitySEAMEC LtdTransport Services1.25190361.85
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment1.22572191.82
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.22437551.81
EquityNOCILChemicals & Petrochemicals1.16986491.72
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.15112621.71
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels1.10241211.64
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.0813941.60
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.08417181.60
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.9943121.47
EquityNCCConstruction0.96678911.42
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.95132661.41
EquitySheela FoamConsumer Durables0.95198311.40
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services0.95297471.40
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.9376791.39
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.88168571.30
EquitySuraj EstateRealty0.87426551.29
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.842403671.25
EquityYuken IndiaIndustrial Products0.84155821.24
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels0.81333051.20
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8169141.19
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.78170661.16
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.771105991.15
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.73215821.09
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.71157361.05
EquityR K SwamyMedia0.66448440.97
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.5414500.80
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.5439900.80
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.6603.96
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1100.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Rungta
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.