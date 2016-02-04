iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

09-Dec-2021

Fund Manager

Manish Lodha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

843.27

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.2466

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units. An exit load of 0.5% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units; Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units.

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.52
3.48
-4.65
-5.21
4.28
12.26
-
11.53
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Mar-2025100

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Marico2,16,000
HCL Technologies35,700
Siemens9,000
CESC3,78,000
Bayer Crop Sci.9,000
Alkem Lab9,000
Senco Gold81,872
Torrent Power9,678

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products6.4045000054.00
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.7327900048.33
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.643600030.70
EquityICICI BankBanks3.5024490029.48
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.343600019.72
EquityTrentRetailing1.863240015.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.841530015.49
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.818024015.26
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.7946800015.13
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.795850015.12
EquityBSECapital Markets1.683060014.17
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.492700012.59
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.472340012.41
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.432700012.08
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.347200011.30
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.27900010.75
EquityO N G COil1.2546777510.53
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.194500009.99
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.071260009.02
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.07180008.98
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.04399008.73
EquityAditya VisionRetailing1.021980008.60
EquityFederal BankBanks0.954500007.99
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.954500007.99
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.901440007.59
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services0.884500007.42
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.88450007.38
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.8618007.29
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.85500007.19
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.84810007.06
EquityL G BalakrishnanAuto Components0.81567006.81
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.79540006.68
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.71598405.97
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.712025005.94
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.68829195.72
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.663572005.57
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.64180005.42
EquityWaaree EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.64250055.39
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.61225005.15
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.6090005.06
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.59720004.95
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.57117004.84
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.54270004.56
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.531000004.44
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.5054004.19
EquityCRISILFinance0.4994504.14
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.4754003.97
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.46180003.90
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.41900003.42
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.33450002.76
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels0.18450001.52
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.014000.05
EquityTCSIT - Software0.001090.03
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.003000.03
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.003000.02
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.009000.01
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.00250.00
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.55300000029.91
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.38200000020.06
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.78150000015.01
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.20100000010.12
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.595000005.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-4.34365000036.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-2.54215000021.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-1.81150000015.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.978000008.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.837000007.03
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.615000005.14
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of IndiaBanks-0.59-72000-4.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureGAIL (India)Gas-0.66-357200-5.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C LPetroleum Products-0.71-202500-5.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals-0.79-375000-6.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets-1.07-18000-9.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G COil-1.26-467775-10.59
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent SysIT - Software-1.47-23400-12.36
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-2.46-172000-20.75
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.48130000012.44
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.1510000009.66
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.1410000009.60
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-12.770107.58
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.81057.44

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
29,050.05
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Lodha
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.