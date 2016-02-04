Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 09-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Manish Lodha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 843.27
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.451
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units. An exit load of 0.5% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units; Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of Units.
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.55
3.26
-5.1
-6.06
2.47
10.26
-
9.52
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.40
|450000
|54.00
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.73
|279000
|48.33
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.64
|36000
|30.70
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.50
|244900
|29.48
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.34
|36000
|19.72
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.86
|32400
|15.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.84
|15300
|15.49
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.81
|80240
|15.26
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.79
|468000
|15.13
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.79
|58500
|15.12
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.68
|30600
|14.17
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.49
|27000
|12.59
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.47
|23400
|12.41
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.43
|27000
|12.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.34
|72000
|11.30
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.27
|9000
|10.75
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.25
|467775
|10.53
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.19
|450000
|9.99
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.07
|126000
|9.02
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.07
|18000
|8.98
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.04
|39900
|8.73
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|1.02
|198000
|8.60
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|450000
|7.99
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.95
|450000
|7.99
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|144000
|7.59
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|0.88
|450000
|7.42
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.88
|45000
|7.38
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.86
|1800
|7.29
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|50000
|7.19
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.84
|81000
|7.06
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|0.81
|56700
|6.81
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.79
|54000
|6.68
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|59840
|5.97
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.71
|202500
|5.94
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|82919
|5.72
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.66
|357200
|5.57
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.64
|18000
|5.42
|Equity
|Waaree Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.64
|25005
|5.39
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.61
|22500
|5.15
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|9000
|5.06
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.59
|72000
|4.95
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.57
|11700
|4.84
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.54
|27000
|4.56
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.53
|100000
|4.44
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.50
|5400
|4.19
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.49
|9450
|4.14
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.47
|5400
|3.97
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.46
|18000
|3.90
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.41
|90000
|3.42
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.33
|45000
|2.76
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.18
|45000
|1.52
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.01
|400
|0.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.00
|109
|0.03
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.00
|300
|0.03
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|300
|0.02
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.00
|900
|0.01
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.00
|25
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.55
|3000000
|29.91
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.38
|2000000
|20.06
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.78
|1500000
|15.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.20
|1000000
|10.12
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.59
|500000
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.34
|3650000
|36.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|2.54
|2150000
|21.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.81
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.97
|800000
|8.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.83
|700000
|7.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.61
|500000
|5.14
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|-0.59
|-72000
|-4.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|-0.66
|-357200
|-5.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.71
|-202500
|-5.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|-0.79
|-375000
|-6.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|-1.07
|-18000
|-9.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|-1.26
|-467775
|-10.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|-1.47
|-23400
|-12.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-2.46
|-172000
|-20.75
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.48
|1300000
|12.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.15
|1000000
|9.66
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.14
|1000000
|9.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|12.77
|0
|107.58
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.81
|0
|57.44
