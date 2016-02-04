Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 20-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Renjith Sivaram
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 536.86
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9221
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 3 Months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 3 Months from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.33
4.64
-
-1.79
9.43
-
-
11.11
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.35
|103823
|17.98
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.43
|108500
|13.06
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.74
|136000
|9.36
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|16970
|9.30
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.61
|71820
|8.61
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.47
|199500
|7.88
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.46
|252400
|7.86
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.37
|28500
|7.36
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.26
|40200
|6.78
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|67650
|6.69
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.20
|2359
|6.43
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.16
|39500
|6.20
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|1.09
|135290
|5.87
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.06
|12237
|5.70
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|35800
|5.70
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.05
|362000
|5.64
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.98
|27565
|5.24
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.96
|30950
|5.15
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|50000
|5.07
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.93
|33500
|4.98
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.86
|13300
|4.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.86
|5400
|4.60
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.81
|321300
|4.32
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.80
|44376
|4.27
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.75
|28060
|4.01
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.74
|17335
|3.99
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.74
|12500
|3.95
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.72
|3532
|3.86
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|27500
|3.63
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.67
|97750
|3.61
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.64
|9400
|3.46
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.61
|51800
|3.28
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|0.60
|26640
|3.19
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.56
|5700
|3.02
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|31432
|3.01
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.56
|2520
|3.01
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.55
|118000
|2.96
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.55
|100150
|2.94
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.54
|129500
|2.91
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.54
|6588
|2.89
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.53
|205735
|2.82
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.49
|12100
|2.65
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.48
|16600
|2.57
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.48
|20000
|2.56
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.47
|40800
|2.53
|Equity
|Technocraf.Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|10113
|2.50
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.46
|88000
|2.49
|Equity
|Asahi India Glas
|Auto Components
|0.45
|39232
|2.41
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.44
|120000
|2.36
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|2285
|2.33
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|14450
|2.30
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.42
|17210
|2.27
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.42
|33216
|2.25
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.40
|52191
|2.15
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|6650
|2.04
|Equity
|Archean Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.37
|40000
|2.01
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.37
|21500
|1.99
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.33
|49000
|1.76
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.31
|20300
|1.68
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|4.69
|2500000
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.68
|2500000
|25.13
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.59
|850000
|8.54
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.93
|500000
|5.05
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.93
|500000
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|6.25
|3350000
|33.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|3.33
|1800000
|17.89
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.24
|650000
|6.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.12
|600000
|6.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.38
|200000
|2.04
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|-/-
|10.18
|6044411
|54.67
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|6.47
|4722687
|34.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.27
|0
|17.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.64
|0
|8.48
