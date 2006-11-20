Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 25-Nov-2020
Fund Manager
: Gaurav Kochar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1681.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.991
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00%: If units Redeemed or Switched Out within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment. Nil after 1 year (365 Days).
Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
9.58
0.92
-0.56
13.62
16.66
-
17.42
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Banking Financial ServicesFund D IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|18.53
|1798932
|311.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|16.31
|2278935
|274.40
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.47
|1823610
|125.61
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.86
|1137069
|115.47
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|5.60
|110488
|94.24
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|4.58
|1059322
|77.01
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|4.50
|4264568
|75.74
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.09
|273360
|52.01
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.96
|348152
|49.80
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.55
|696605
|43.00
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|2.36
|1077531
|39.75
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.33
|791091
|39.30
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|2.29
|2867996
|38.64
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|2.26
|3647161
|38.02
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.06
|1760000
|34.68
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.70
|174945
|28.72
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|1.56
|861058
|26.24
|Equity
|CARE Ratings
|Capital Markets
|1.55
|233674
|26.21
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.52
|701956
|25.57
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.49
|251660
|25.11
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.46
|49186
|24.55
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|1.43
|799548
|24.13
|Equity
|Utkarsh Small F.
|Banks
|1.23
|8740526
|20.82
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.16
|1746964
|19.58
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.92
|179098
|15.59
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.78
|382262
|13.26
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.78
|365778
|13.17
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.18
|10000
|3.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|14.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.52
|0
|-8.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement