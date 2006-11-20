Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 11-Feb-2008
Fund Manager
: Gaurav Misra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 35532.55
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 103.702
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Regular Plan: < Rs.5 Crores a. Redemption within 6 months from the date of allotment - 1.00%, b. Redemption between 6 & 12 months from the date of allotment - 0.50%, Rs. 5 Crores & above - NIL. ii. Institutional Plan : NIL; iii. For Systematic Investment Plan/ Systematic Transfer Plan: If redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment: 3.00%, If redeemed between 12 & 24 months from the date of allotment: 2.00%, If redeemed between 24 & 36 months from the date of allotment: 1.00%.
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.26
5.51
-4.26
-8.38
6.72
9.83
23.11
14.76
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.45
|21443565
|3,714.88
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.37
|21763754
|2,620.57
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|12367643
|2,087.28
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.81
|14242518
|1,709.24
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.22
|14768985
|1,499.86
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.93
|8906173
|1,398.44
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.65
|3729032
|1,298.91
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.43
|3856728
|1,220.21
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.83
|5299526
|1,008.47
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.69
|24247560
|957.77
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.45
|12671345
|872.80
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.79
|28638317
|636.05
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.73
|517148
|617.77
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.56
|2543464
|557.08
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.48
|11341152
|527.30
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.47
|2400936
|523.34
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.37
|1894613
|489.77
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.28
|535346
|456.66
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.21
|5021867
|429.94
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.20
|4319578
|427.68
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.20
|2988119
|427.45
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.19
|10789955
|425.93
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.19
|699818
|423.57
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.16
|5769065
|412.45
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|2559913
|407.85
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.10
|24627510
|391.08
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.10
|12550188
|390.87
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.08
|8331188
|386.65
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|2145611
|333.17
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.87
|1012725
|311.64
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.85
|4946007
|305.31
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.84
|883685
|300.80
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.83
|6788764
|296.02
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.80
|11681160
|287.64
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.79
|2627082
|280.94
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.75
|17300483
|269.76
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|0.75
|2376298
|268.73
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.72
|571793
|256.00
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.71
|5175409
|255.61
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.70
|3938412
|249.28
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.68
|18159065
|244.65
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.67
|38260293
|239.05
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.66
|2365614
|237.77
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.64
|14786753
|230.73
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.64
|8295132
|230.31
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.63
|2651611
|225.99
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.62
|2105861
|222.86
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.61
|5999884
|218.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.61
|15915118
|218.35
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|879802
|217.68
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.59
|460896
|211.80
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.56
|2011045
|200.72
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.55
|6123739
|196.66
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.53
|407288
|190.03
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.52
|2984449
|185.22
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.51
|8179385
|184.24
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.51
|682598
|181.42
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.50
|5841302
|178.07
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.45
|580407
|162.24
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.44
|326924
|158.60
|Equity
|EPL Ltd
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|7722148
|151.23
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.38
|283119
|135.14
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.36
|279685
|129.31
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.35
|820393
|125.08
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.30
|217638
|107.41
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.29
|2579759
|104.37
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.25
|1316745
|91.77
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.25
|1037815
|91.23
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|2841525
|85.94
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|826005
|73.53
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.19
|579781
|69.60
|Equity
|Restaurant Brand
|Leisure Services
|0.19
|10746200
|68.53
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.19
|2485215
|67.65
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|0.18
|1750813
|64.58
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.07
|562630
|25.48
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.05
|538976
|18.03
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.00
|2221
|0.58
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|1405
|0.19
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|NaN.00
|218
|0.03
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.30
|1
|0.00
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.29
|1
|4.60
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|-1.32
|107
|0.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae Asset Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.00
|5369
|1.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|199.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|51.50
