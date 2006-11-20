iifl-logo
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

11-Feb-2008

Fund Manager

Gaurav Misra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

35532.55

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  28.808

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Regular Plan: < Rs.5 Crores a. Redemption within 6 months from the date of allotment - 1.00%, b. Redemption between 6 & 12 months from the date of allotment - 0.50%, Rs. 5 Crores & above - NIL. ii. Institutional Plan : NIL; iii. For Systematic Investment Plan/ Systematic Transfer Plan: If redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment: 3.00%, If redeemed between 12 & 24 months from the date of allotment: 2.00%, If redeemed between 24 & 36 months from the date of allotment: 1.00%.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.26
5.51
-4.26
-8.38
6.72
9.84
23.11
14.58
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Mar-2024230

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Trent3,26,924

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hyundai Motor I6,25,601
SBI Cards5,31,541
Dabur India1,80,631
UltraTech Cem.3,596
Bank of Baroda1,68,352
HCL Technologies20,648
ITC Hotels2,05,420

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks10.45214435653,714.88
EquityICICI BankBanks7.37217637542,620.57
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.87123676432,087.28
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.81142425181,709.24
EquityAxis BankBanks4.22147689851,499.86
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.9389061731,398.44
EquityTCSIT - Software3.6537290321,298.91
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.4338567281,220.21
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.8352995261,008.47
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.6924247560957.77
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.4512671345872.80
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.7928638317636.05
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.73517148617.77
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.562543464557.08
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.4811341152527.30
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.472400936523.34
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.371894613489.77
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.28535346456.66
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.215021867429.94
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.204319578427.68
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.202988119427.45
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.1910789955425.93
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.19699818423.57
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.165769065412.45
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.142559913407.85
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.1024627510391.08
EquityNTPCPower1.1012550188390.87
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.088331188386.65
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.932145611333.17
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.871012725311.64
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.854946007305.31
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.84883685300.80
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.836788764296.02
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.8011681160287.64
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.792627082280.94
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.7517300483269.76
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty0.752376298268.73
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.72571793256.00
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.715175409255.61
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.703938412249.28
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance0.6818159065244.65
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.6738260293239.05
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.662365614237.77
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.6414786753230.73
EquityWiproIT - Software0.648295132230.31
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.632651611225.99
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.622105861222.86
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.615999884218.57
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.6115915118218.35
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.61879802217.68
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.59460896211.80
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.562011045200.72
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.556123739196.66
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.53407288190.03
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.522984449185.22
EquityO N G COil0.518179385184.24
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.51682598181.42
EquityGo Digit GeneralInsurance0.505841302178.07
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.45580407162.24
EquityTrentRetailing0.44326924158.60
EquityEPL LtdIndustrial Products0.427722148151.23
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.38283119135.14
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.36279685129.31
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.35820393125.08
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.30217638107.41
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.292579759104.37
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.25131674591.77
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.25103781591.23
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.24284152585.94
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.2082600573.53
EquitySobhaRealty0.1957978169.60
EquityRestaurant BrandLeisure Services0.191074620068.53
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.19248521567.65
EquityGeneral InsurancInsurance0.18175081364.58
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.0756263025.48
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.0553897618.03
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.0022210.58
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0014050.19
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer DurablesNaN.002180.03
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology8.3010.00
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables1.2914.60
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components-1.321070.00
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsMirae Asset Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.0053691.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.560199.78
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.14051.50

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Gaurav Misra
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

Follow us on

