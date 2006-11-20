iifl-logo
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Varun Goel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1054.1

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.917

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

15% of the units allotted (including Switch-in/STP - in) on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units: NIL If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1%. If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL.

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.08
9.29
-
-
-
-
-
-0.83
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels14,46,759
Cartrade Tech1,41,366
Sagility India47,64,854
Neuland Labs.18,778
Suven Pharma1,63,607
J B Chemicals &1,08,914
CG Power & Ind2,54,989
Reliance Industr1,18,577
Bata India1,13,114
Bajaj Finance15,861
Sobha1,00,371
Crompton Gr. Con3,70,000
Power Fin.Corpn.3,15,000
Havells India80,000
CMS Info Systems2,36,059
KFin Technolog.1,20,000
Equitas Sma. Fin18,06,229
Vesuvius India24,270
Jyothy Labs2,93,438
Cera Sanitary.17,294
Westlife Food1,30,395
Whirlpool India90,063
Orient Electric4,07,274
Motherson Wiring14,95,262
DCB Bank4,57,776
Tega Inds.34,171
INDIA SHELTE FIN53,771
Neogen Chemicals16,085
Fine Organic2,071

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank1,07,954

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityChola FinancialFinance2.4415670825.72
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services2.24144675923.69
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks2.24117433023.61
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.174588222.90
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services2.069400821.72
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services2.0514985121.64
EquityCartrade TechRetailing2.0414136621.60
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software2.0329111921.49
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing2.0143485821.24
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.0013428421.08
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.965518720.76
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services1.9539571920.61
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.9442109920.46
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services1.93476485420.42
EquityAxis BankBanks1.9220000020.31
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies1.907099220.11
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.891877819.92
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8816360719.87
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.8624582419.70
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.8214408819.28
EquityICICI BankBanks1.7315200018.30
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.735820118.29
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6910891417.90
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.6972354717.81
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.687755117.76
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.6525333317.44
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.6318225917.26
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.637755117.25
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.636666617.23
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.606844416.93
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.5528395216.35
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5423672916.33
EquityOneSource Speci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5413179216.31
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.537585716.20
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.4971065915.78
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products1.4721153715.58
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.4625041715.45
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.4011546414.83
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.3825498914.60
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.3511857714.23
EquityBata IndiaConsumer Durables1.3111311413.81
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.281586113.52
EquitySobhaRealty1.1410037112.05
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.1237000011.88
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.102542311.68
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.0831500011.47
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.078000011.37
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products1.0773022811.37
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.052530511.10
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies1.0223605910.80
EquityGabriel IndiaAuto Components1.0223179410.75
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.9912000010.44
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.97180622910.27
EquityVesuvius IndiaIndustrial Products0.91242709.67
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services0.901055969.52
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.892934389.46
EquityCera Sanitary.Consumer Durables0.86172949.15
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services0.841303958.90
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables0.821205668.69
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.79900638.35
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.764072748.07
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.6614952627.02
EquityCARE RatingsCapital Markets0.47448085.02
EquityDCB BankBanks0.454577764.77
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.42341714.52
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance0.37537713.90
EquityNeogen ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.25160852.68
EquityFine OrganicChemicals & Petrochemicals0.0620710.72
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsMirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 10-/-1.76480000018.60
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.70039.06
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.210-12.80

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Varun Goel
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

