Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Varun Goel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1054.1
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.917
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 15% of the units allotted (including Switch-in/STP - in) on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units: NIL If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1%. If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL.
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.08
9.29
-
-
-
-
-
-0.83
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.44
|156708
|25.72
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|2.24
|1446759
|23.69
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.24
|1174330
|23.61
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.17
|45882
|22.90
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|2.06
|94008
|21.72
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|2.05
|149851
|21.64
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|2.04
|141366
|21.60
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.03
|291119
|21.49
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.01
|434858
|21.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.00
|134284
|21.08
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.96
|55187
|20.76
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.95
|395719
|20.61
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.94
|421099
|20.46
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.93
|4764854
|20.42
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.92
|200000
|20.31
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.90
|70992
|20.11
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|18778
|19.92
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.88
|163607
|19.87
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.86
|245824
|19.70
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.82
|144088
|19.28
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.73
|152000
|18.30
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.73
|58201
|18.29
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|108914
|17.90
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.69
|723547
|17.81
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.68
|77551
|17.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.65
|253333
|17.44
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.63
|182259
|17.26
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.63
|77551
|17.25
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.63
|66666
|17.23
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.60
|68444
|16.93
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.55
|283952
|16.35
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.54
|236729
|16.33
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.54
|131792
|16.31
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.53
|75857
|16.20
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.49
|710659
|15.78
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.47
|211537
|15.58
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.46
|250417
|15.45
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.40
|115464
|14.83
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.38
|254989
|14.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.35
|118577
|14.23
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|1.31
|113114
|13.81
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.28
|15861
|13.52
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.14
|100371
|12.05
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.12
|370000
|11.88
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.10
|25423
|11.68
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.08
|315000
|11.47
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.07
|80000
|11.37
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|730228
|11.37
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.05
|25305
|11.10
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.02
|236059
|10.80
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|1.02
|231794
|10.75
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|120000
|10.44
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.97
|1806229
|10.27
|Equity
|Vesuvius India
|Industrial Products
|0.91
|24270
|9.67
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|0.90
|105596
|9.52
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.89
|293438
|9.46
|Equity
|Cera Sanitary.
|Consumer Durables
|0.86
|17294
|9.15
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|0.84
|130395
|8.90
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|120566
|8.69
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.79
|90063
|8.35
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|407274
|8.07
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.66
|1495262
|7.02
|Equity
|CARE Ratings
|Capital Markets
|0.47
|44808
|5.02
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|0.45
|457776
|4.77
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.42
|34171
|4.52
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|0.37
|53771
|3.90
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.25
|16085
|2.68
|Equity
|Fine Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.06
|2071
|0.72
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 10
|-/-
|1.76
|4800000
|18.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.70
|0
|39.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.21
|0
|-12.80
