Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16.97
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.1165
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.92
6.95
-1.82
-5.77
7.36
-
-
16.65
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|19.49
|3874
|3.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|8.33
|7551
|1.41
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|7.04
|19355
|1.19
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.62
|45962
|0.95
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|5.37
|14965
|0.91
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|5.28
|6271
|0.89
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.82
|5846
|0.81
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|4.33
|20200
|0.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|4.11
|602
|0.69
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.94
|4568
|0.66
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.65
|17219
|0.62
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.29
|3305
|0.55
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.98
|1395
|0.50
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.11
|3599
|0.35
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.02
|4102
|0.34
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.89
|1507
|0.32
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.87
|4432
|0.31
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.76
|5426
|0.29
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|1.68
|25454
|0.28
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.31
|8250
|0.22
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.23
|4207
|0.20
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|1.15
|2638
|0.19
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|0.95
|4393
|0.16
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.90
|9787
|0.15
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.88
|11103
|0.14
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.86
|335
|0.14
|Equity
|Indian Renewable
|Finance
|0.86
|9366
|0.14
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|2376
|0.12
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.70
|3187
|0.11
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|0.66
|4002
|0.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.01
