Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 40.2
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.315
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.02
5.25
-8.69
-18
-1.86
-
-
17.69
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|6.91
|17640
|2.77
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.89
|16418
|2.77
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|6.76
|12416
|2.71
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|6.05
|6992
|2.43
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|5.98
|61012
|2.40
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|5.97
|5223
|2.40
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.95
|64848
|2.39
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|5.29
|4387
|2.12
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|5.28
|44345
|2.12
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|4.96
|32147
|1.99
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.72
|80062
|1.90
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.51
|7364
|1.81
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.17
|7700
|1.67
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.79
|25446
|1.52
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|3.38
|1719
|1.35
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.76
|3779
|1.11
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.09
|1086
|0.84
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.70
|3225
|0.68
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|203
|0.61
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.49
|15342
|0.59
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.26
|126
|0.50
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.19
|22683
|0.48
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|1943
|0.48
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.16
|1031
|0.46
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.09
|8326
|0.44
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.95
|5742
|0.38
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.73
|376
|0.29
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.71
|109
|0.28
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.70
|84
|0.28
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.63
|536
|0.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.02
