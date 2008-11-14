Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 11-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Varun Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 663.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.5564
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
0.18
-20.46
-
-
-
-
-14.43
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|9.23
|2759543
|61.28
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|8.67
|779449
|57.55
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|7.77
|352594
|51.60
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|7.23
|594069
|48.02
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|7.22
|68579
|47.95
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|6.95
|329388
|46.12
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|5.16
|808731
|34.29
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|IT - Software
|5.13
|204646
|34.06
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|4.26
|143971
|28.28
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|4.13
|559674
|27.42
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|3.86
|114153
|25.65
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.71
|33472
|24.64
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|3.55
|653521
|23.59
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|3.27
|100062
|21.70
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|2.69
|348360
|17.90
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.57
|114673
|17.06
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.50
|85157
|16.59
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.45
|30742
|16.30
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|1.91
|190992
|12.71
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.84
|77629
|12.22
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.50
|287542
|9.98
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|1.19
|742289
|7.92
|Equity
|eMudhra
|IT - Services
|0.26
|20681
|1.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.79
|1191000
|11.90
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.04
|0
|6.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement