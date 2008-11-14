Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 28-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Ajay Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3051.14
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.33
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.08
6.25
-11.6
-2.62
-
-
-
23.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|8.44
|350000
|257.67
|Equity
|Shaily Engineer.
|Industrial Products
|8.21
|1650000
|250.56
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|7.95
|500000
|242.57
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|7.72
|500000
|235.67
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|7.57
|5000000
|231.12
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|6.19
|3300000
|188.95
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|5.85
|2247500
|178.63
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|4.93
|3000000
|150.49
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.35
|250500
|132.86
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|4.19
|110581
|127.99
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|3.65
|1000000
|111.58
|Equity
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|3.51
|2000000
|107.30
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.80
|1000000
|85.61
|Equity
|Sky Gold
|Consumer Durables
|2.29
|2200000
|69.98
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|2.16
|1650000
|66.16
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|500000
|61.91
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.85
|1750000
|56.58
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.70
|842568
|51.91
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.60
|500000
|48.90
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.35
|100000
|41.44
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.76
|125000
|23.40
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|18490
|20.86
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.04
|59132
|1.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|10.08
|0
|307.69
