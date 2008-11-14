iifl-logo
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

28-May-2024

Fund Manager

Ajay Khandelwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3051.14

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.33

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-3.08
6.25
-11.6
-2.62
-
-
-
23.3
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
CG Power & Ind33,00,000
ITD Cem20,00,000
Dr Agarwal's Hea16,50,000
Kaynes Tech1,00,000
Bajaj Finserv1,25,000
Hitachi Energy18,490

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Suzlon Energy1,75,00,000
Deepak Fertiliz.4,50,000
Enviro Infra7,55,579

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityCoforgeIT - Software8.44350000257.67
EquityShaily Engineer.Industrial Products8.211650000250.56
EquityTrentRetailing7.95500000242.57
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products7.72500000235.67
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables7.575000000231.12
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment6.193300000188.95
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables5.852247500178.63
EquityHealth.GlobalHealthcare Services4.933000000150.49
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software4.35250500132.86
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance4.19110581127.99
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services3.651000000111.58
EquityITD CemConstruction3.512000000107.30
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals2.80100000085.61
EquitySky GoldConsumer Durables2.29220000069.98
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services2.16165000066.16
EquityOneSource Speci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0250000061.91
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.85175000056.58
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.7084256851.91
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.6050000048.90
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.3510000041.44
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.7612500023.40
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.681849020.86
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.04591321.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-10.080307.69

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
92,511.65
Trustee/s:
Motilal Oswal Trustee Com, Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Mr. Sunil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Ajay Khandelwal
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

