Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 16-Mar-2011
Fund Manager
: Sunil Sawant
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9002.38
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 154.5301
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.95
-8.29
-6.89
1.03
10.78
14.16
23.1
21.77
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Apple Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|9.50
|404807
|855.53
|Foreign Equity
|Nvidia Corp Com
|Semiconductors
|7.95
|655855
|715.98
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|7.67
|199102
|690.74
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon Com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|5.80
|281593
|522.38
|Foreign Equity
|Broadcom Inc
|Semiconductors
|4.00
|206866
|360.52
|Foreign Equity
|Meta Platforms Registered Shares A
|Interactive Media & Services
|3.78
|58379
|340.89
|Foreign Equity
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail
|2.97
|29204
|267.61
|Foreign Equity
|Tesla Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|2.76
|97146
|248.72
|Foreign Equity
|Netflix Inc
|Movies & Entertainment
|2.68
|28162
|241.32
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc A
|Interactive Media & Services
|2.58
|156473
|232.84
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|2.47
|148196
|223.03
|Foreign Equity
|T-Mobile US Inc
|Wireless Telecommunication Services
|2.00
|76458
|180.19
|Foreign Equity
|CISCO SYS INC COM
|Communications Equipment
|1.63
|262413
|147.01
|Foreign Equity
|Linde PLC
|Industrial Gases
|1.42
|31362
|128.00
|Foreign Equity
|PEPSICO INC
|Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages
|1.34
|90391
|121.23
|Foreign Equity
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|1.30
|23459
|117.50
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|1.23
|29012
|111.19
|Foreign Equity
|Palantir Technologies Inc
|Application Software
|1.19
|145230
|107.77
|Foreign Equity
|Texas Instruments Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.14
|60098
|102.93
|Foreign Equity
|QUALCOMM INC
|Semiconductors
|1.11
|73207
|100.55
|Foreign Equity
|Intuit Inc
|Application Software
|1.09
|18446
|98.95
|Foreign Equity
|Booking Holdings Inc
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|1.06
|2182
|95.64
|Foreign Equity
|AMGEN INC
|Biotechnology
|1.05
|35405
|95.31
|Foreign Equity
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.03
|106921
|93.30
|Foreign Equity
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|Biotechnology
|0.91
|82105
|82.01
|Foreign Equity
|Honeywell International Inc
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.88
|42848
|79.71
|Foreign Equity
|Comcast Corp - Class A
|Cable & Satellite
|0.87
|251488
|78.85
|Foreign Equity
|Starbucks ORD
|Restaurants
|0.83
|74702
|75.60
|Foreign Equity
|APPLIED MATLS INC COM
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.83
|54315
|75.02
|Foreign Equity
|AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESS COM
|Human Resource & Employment Services
|0.82
|26853
|73.96
|Foreign Equity
|Palo Alto Networks
|Systems Software
|0.79
|43245
|71.96
|Foreign Equity
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM USD0.01
|Biotechnology
|0.79
|16978
|71.18
|Foreign Equity
|ANALOG DEVICES INC COM
|Semiconductors
|0.73
|32705
|65.75
|Foreign Equity
|MercadoLibre Inc
|Broadline Retail
|0.68
|3331
|61.76
|Foreign Equity
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC COM
|Semiconductors
|0.66
|73410
|60.06
|Foreign Equity
|INTEL CORP
|Semiconductors
|0.65
|284166
|58.92
|Foreign Equity
|Lam Research Corp
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.63
|84776
|56.85
|Foreign Equity
|AppLovin Corp
|Application Software
|0.62
|19672
|55.99
|Foreign Equity
|KLA Corporation
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.60
|8822
|54.64
|Foreign Equity
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|Systems Software
|0.58
|15399
|52.43
|Foreign Equity
|Mondelez International Inc
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.54
|88096
|49.44
|Foreign Equity
|CINTAS CORP COM
|Diversified Support Services
|0.53
|26575
|48.18
|Foreign Equity
|Fortinet Inc
|Systems Software
|0.52
|50499
|47.66
|Foreign Equity
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd
|Semiconductors
|0.50
|57078
|45.80
|Foreign Equity
|O'Reilly Automotive Inc
|Automotive Retail
|0.50
|3800
|45.61
|Foreign Equity
|Constellation Energy Corp
|Electric Utilities
|0.50
|20612
|45.13
|Foreign Equity
|MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -CL A
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.49
|18311
|44.87
|Foreign Equity
|DoorDash Inc
|Restaurants
|0.49
|25621
|44.43
|Foreign Equity
|PINDUODUO INC-ADR
|Broadline Retail
|0.48
|44003
|43.71
|Foreign Equity
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTIC COM
|Biotechnology
|0.48
|7109
|43.40
|Foreign Equity
|Paypal Holdings Inc
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|0.45
|66047
|41.00
|Foreign Equity
|SYNOPSYS INC COM
|Application Software
|0.44
|10121
|40.44
|Foreign Equity
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEM COM
|Application Software
|0.43
|18069
|39.55
|Foreign Equity
|ASML Holding NV
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.40
|5841
|36.19
|Foreign Equity
|Roper Technologies Ord
|Application Software
|0.40
|7059
|36.05
|Foreign Equity
|CSX Corp
|Rail Transportation
|0.39
|127057
|35.54
|Foreign Equity
|Airbnb Inc
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.38
|28524
|34.61
|Foreign Equity
|AUTODESK INC COM
|Application Software
|0.37
|14166
|33.94
|Foreign Equity
|American Electric Power Co Inc
|Electric Utilities
|0.36
|35098
|32.52
|Foreign Equity
|Workday Inc
|Application Software
|0.35
|14033
|32.29
|Foreign Equity
|NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|Semiconductors
|0.35
|16753
|31.56
|Foreign Equity
|PACCAR INC COM
|Construction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equi
|0.35
|33636
|31.52
|Foreign Equity
|PAYCHEX INC COM
|Human Resource & Employment Services
|0.34
|23707
|31.42
|Foreign Equity
|Monster Beverage Corp
|Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages
|0.33
|64071
|30.59
|Foreign Equity
|Copart
|Diversified Support Services
|0.33
|63495
|30.40
|Foreign Equity
|Charter Communications Inc
|Cable & Satellite
|0.33
|9360
|29.73
|Foreign Equity
|Microstrategy Inc
|Application Software
|0.30
|12188
|27.20
|Foreign Equity
|ROSS STORES INC COM
|Apparel Retail
|0.29
|21855
|26.79
|Foreign Equity
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|0.29
|19227
|26.70
|Foreign Equity
|Atlassian Corporation Plc
|Application Software
|0.29
|10644
|26.44
|Foreign Equity
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
|Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages
|0.29
|89380
|26.18
|Foreign Equity
|EXELON CORP
|Electric Utilities
|0.28
|66200
|25.57
|Foreign Equity
|Astrazeneca Sp ADS
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.28
|38366
|25.55
|Foreign Equity
|Baker Hughes Co
|Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|0.28
|65204
|25.40
|Foreign Equity
|FASTENAL CO
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|0.27
|37738
|24.97
|Foreign Equity
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC
|Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
|0.27
|7748
|24.75
|Foreign Equity
|Verisk Analytics Inc
|Research & Consulting Services
|0.26
|9294
|24.11
|Foreign Equity
|XCEL ENERGY INC COM
|Electric Utilities
|0.26
|37829
|23.83
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
|IT Consulting & Other Services
|0.26
|32673
|23.79
|Foreign Equity
|Axon Enterprise Inc
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.26
|5075
|23.43
|Foreign Equity
|GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
|Health Care Equipment
|0.25
|30100
|22.97
|Foreign Equity
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages
|0.25
|30333
|22.86
|Foreign Equity
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|Cargo Ground Transportation
|0.24
|14066
|21.69
|Foreign Equity
|TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE S COM
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|0.23
|11565
|21.42
|Foreign Equity
|The Kraft Heinz Company
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.23
|79662
|21.37
|Foreign Equity
|Datadog Inc
|Application Software
|0.23
|20642
|21.02
|Foreign Equity
|IDEXX Laboratories Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|0.22
|5387
|20.57
|Foreign Equity
|Dexcom Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|0.22
|25728
|19.86
|Foreign Equity
|ELECTRONIC ARTS INC COM
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|0.21
|17269
|19.48
|Foreign Equity
|The Trade Desk Inc
|Advertising
|0.20
|29618
|18.20
|Foreign Equity
|Microchip Technology Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.20
|35370
|18.19
|Foreign Equity
|CoStar Group
|Real Estate Services
|0.19
|27020
|18.00
|Foreign Equity
|Zscaler Inc
|Systems Software
|0.19
|10108
|17.33
|Foreign Equity
|Ansys
|Application Software
|0.18
|5758
|16.76
|Foreign Equity
|Warner Bros Discovery Inc
|Movies & Entertainment
|0.17
|161634
|16.18
|Foreign Equity
|CDW Corporation
|Technology Distributors
|0.15
|8789
|13.68
|Foreign Equity
|GlobalFoundries Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.13
|36413
|12.33
|Foreign Equity
|BIOGEN INC
|Biotechnology
|0.13
|9594
|11.77
|Foreign Equity
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|Semiconductors
|0.12
|28052
|11.53
|Foreign Equity
|MongoDB Inc
|Internet Services & Infrastructure
|0.12
|4877
|11.39
|Foreign Equity
|Arm Holdings Plc
|Semiconductors
|0.10
|8443
|9.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|1.38
