Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

16-Mar-2011

Fund Manager

Sunil Sawant

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9002.38

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  154.5301

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.95
-8.29
-6.89
1.03
10.78
14.16
23.1
21.77
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityApple IncTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals9.50404807855.53
Foreign EquityNvidia Corp ComSemiconductors7.95655855715.98
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software7.67199102690.74
Foreign EquityAmazon Com IncBroadline Retail5.80281593522.38
Foreign EquityBroadcom IncSemiconductors4.00206866360.52
Foreign EquityMeta Platforms Registered Shares AInteractive Media & Services3.7858379340.89
Foreign EquityCostco Wholesale CorpConsumer Staples Merchandise Retail2.9729204267.61
Foreign EquityTesla IncAutomobile Manufacturers2.7697146248.72
Foreign EquityNetflix IncMovies & Entertainment2.6828162241.32
Foreign EquityAlphabet Inc AInteractive Media & Services2.58156473232.84
Foreign EquityAlphabet IncInteractive Media & Services2.47148196223.03
Foreign EquityT-Mobile US IncWireless Telecommunication Services2.0076458180.19
Foreign EquityCISCO SYS INC COMCommunications Equipment1.63262413147.01
Foreign EquityLinde PLCIndustrial Gases1.4231362128.00
Foreign EquityPEPSICO INCSoft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages1.3490391121.23
Foreign EquityIntuitive Surgical IncHealth Care Equipment1.3023459117.50
Foreign EquityAdobe IncApplication Software1.2329012111.19
Foreign EquityPalantir Technologies IncApplication Software1.19145230107.77
Foreign EquityTexas Instruments IncSemiconductors1.1460098102.93
Foreign EquityQUALCOMM INCSemiconductors1.1173207100.55
Foreign EquityIntuit IncApplication Software1.091844698.95
Foreign EquityBooking Holdings IncHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines1.06218295.64
Foreign EquityAMGEN INCBiotechnology1.053540595.31
Foreign EquityAdvanced Micro Devices IncSemiconductors1.0310692193.30
Foreign EquityGILEAD SCIENCES INCBiotechnology0.918210582.01
Foreign EquityHoneywell International IncIndustrial Conglomerates0.884284879.71
Foreign EquityComcast Corp - Class ACable & Satellite0.8725148878.85
Foreign EquityStarbucks ORDRestaurants0.837470275.60
Foreign EquityAPPLIED MATLS INC COMSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.835431575.02
Foreign EquityAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESS COMHuman Resource & Employment Services0.822685373.96
Foreign EquityPalo Alto NetworksSystems Software0.794324571.96
Foreign EquityVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM USD0.01Biotechnology0.791697871.18
Foreign EquityANALOG DEVICES INC COMSemiconductors0.733270565.75
Foreign EquityMercadoLibre IncBroadline Retail0.68333161.76
Foreign EquityMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC COMSemiconductors0.667341060.06
Foreign EquityINTEL CORPSemiconductors0.6528416658.92
Foreign EquityLam Research CorpSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.638477656.85
Foreign EquityAppLovin CorpApplication Software0.621967255.99
Foreign EquityKLA CorporationSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.60882254.64
Foreign EquityCrowdstrike Holdings IncSystems Software0.581539952.43
Foreign EquityMondelez International IncPackaged Foods & Meats0.548809649.44
Foreign EquityCINTAS CORP COMDiversified Support Services0.532657548.18
Foreign EquityFortinet IncSystems Software0.525049947.66
Foreign EquityMarvell Technology Group LtdSemiconductors0.505707845.80
Foreign EquityO'Reilly Automotive IncAutomotive Retail0.50380045.61
Foreign EquityConstellation Energy CorpElectric Utilities0.502061245.13
Foreign EquityMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -CL AHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.491831144.87
Foreign EquityDoorDash IncRestaurants0.492562144.43
Foreign EquityPINDUODUO INC-ADRBroadline Retail0.484400343.71
Foreign EquityREGENERON PHARMACEUTIC COMBiotechnology0.48710943.40
Foreign EquityPaypal Holdings IncTransaction & Payment Processing Services0.456604741.00
Foreign EquitySYNOPSYS INC COMApplication Software0.441012140.44
Foreign EquityCADENCE DESIGN SYSTEM COMApplication Software0.431806939.55
Foreign EquityASML Holding NVSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.40584136.19
Foreign EquityRoper Technologies OrdApplication Software0.40705936.05
Foreign EquityCSX CorpRail Transportation0.3912705735.54
Foreign EquityAirbnb IncHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.382852434.61
Foreign EquityAUTODESK INC COMApplication Software0.371416633.94
Foreign EquityAmerican Electric Power Co IncElectric Utilities0.363509832.52
Foreign EquityWorkday IncApplication Software0.351403332.29
Foreign EquityNXP Semiconductors N.V.Semiconductors0.351675331.56
Foreign EquityPACCAR INC COMConstruction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equi0.353363631.52
Foreign EquityPAYCHEX INC COMHuman Resource & Employment Services0.342370731.42
Foreign EquityMonster Beverage CorpSoft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages0.336407130.59
Foreign EquityCopartDiversified Support Services0.336349530.40
Foreign EquityCharter Communications IncCable & Satellite0.33936029.73
Foreign EquityMicrostrategy IncApplication Software0.301218827.20
Foreign EquityROSS STORES INC COMApparel Retail0.292185526.79
Foreign EquityDiamondback Energy IncOil & Gas Exploration & Production0.291922726.70
Foreign EquityAtlassian Corporation PlcApplication Software0.291064426.44
Foreign EquityKeurig Dr Pepper IncSoft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages0.298938026.18
Foreign EquityEXELON CORPElectric Utilities0.286620025.57
Foreign EquityAstrazeneca Sp ADSPharmaceuticals0.283836625.55
Foreign EquityBaker Hughes CoOil & Gas Equipment & Services0.286520425.40
Foreign EquityFASTENAL COTrading Companies & Distributors0.273773824.97
Foreign EquityLULULEMON ATHLETICA INCApparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods0.27774824.75
Foreign EquityVerisk Analytics IncResearch & Consulting Services0.26929424.11
Foreign EquityXCEL ENERGY INC COMElectric Utilities0.263782923.83
Foreign EquityCognizant Technology Solutions CorpIT Consulting & Other Services0.263267323.79
Foreign EquityAxon Enterprise IncAerospace & Defense0.26507523.43
Foreign EquityGE Healthcare Technologies Inc.Health Care Equipment0.253010022.97
Foreign EquityCoca-Cola Europacific PartnersSoft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages0.253033322.86
Foreign EquityOld Dominion Freight Line IncCargo Ground Transportation0.241406621.69
Foreign EquityTAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE S COMInteractive Home Entertainment0.231156521.42
Foreign EquityThe Kraft Heinz CompanyPackaged Foods & Meats0.237966221.37
Foreign EquityDatadog IncApplication Software0.232064221.02
Foreign EquityIDEXX Laboratories IncHealth Care Equipment0.22538720.57
Foreign EquityDexcom IncHealth Care Equipment0.222572819.86
Foreign EquityELECTRONIC ARTS INC COMInteractive Home Entertainment0.211726919.48
Foreign EquityThe Trade Desk IncAdvertising0.202961818.20
Foreign EquityMicrochip Technology IncSemiconductors0.203537018.19
Foreign EquityCoStar GroupReal Estate Services0.192702018.00
Foreign EquityZscaler IncSystems Software0.191010817.33
Foreign EquityAnsysApplication Software0.18575816.76
Foreign EquityWarner Bros Discovery IncMovies & Entertainment0.1716163416.18
Foreign EquityCDW CorporationTechnology Distributors0.15878913.68
Foreign EquityGlobalFoundries IncSemiconductors0.133641312.33
Foreign EquityBIOGEN INCBiotechnology0.13959411.77
Foreign EquityON Semiconductor CorpSemiconductors0.122805211.53
Foreign EquityMongoDB IncInternet Services & Infrastructure0.12487711.39
Foreign EquityArm Holdings PlcSemiconductors0.1084439.71
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0101.38

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
92,511.65
Trustee/s:
Motilal Oswal Trustee Com, Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Mr. Sunil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Sunil Sawant
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

