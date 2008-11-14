iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

10-Dec-2021

Fund Manager

Sunil Sawant

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

59

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  63.725

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.07
-7.13
-6.33
2.82
9.23
6.65
-
1.19
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityAlnylam Pharmaceuticals IncBiotechnology3.218801.89
Foreign EquityEbay IncBroadline Retail3.1332681.84
Foreign EquityUnited Airlines Holdings OrdPassenger Airlines3.1122441.83
Foreign EquityMonolithic Power Systems IncSemiconductors3.013331.77
Foreign EquityTractor Supply CoOther Specialty Retail2.9836451.76
Foreign EquityEXPEDIA INCHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines2.458381.44
Foreign EquitySuper Micro Computer IncTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals2.4539951.44
Foreign EquityCHECK POINT SOFTWARE T ORDSystems Software2.447501.44
Foreign EquityVERISIGN INC COMInternet Services & Infrastructure2.316561.36
Foreign EquityEXPAND ENERGY ORDOil & Gas Exploration & Production2.3015771.36
Foreign EquitySS&C Technologies Holdings IncData Processing & Outsourced Services2.2216901.31
Foreign EquitySeagate Technology Holdings PLCTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals2.1714431.28
Foreign EquityLiberty Media Formula One Ser CCable & Satellite2.1615171.27
Foreign EquityDraftKings IncCasinos & Gaming2.1633271.27
Foreign EquityTrip.com Group LtdHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines2.1225311.25
Foreign EquityNutanix IncApplication Software2.0818271.22
Foreign EquitySteel Dynamics IncSteel2.0710391.22
Foreign EquityNatera IncBiotechnology2.079011.22
Foreign EquityNETAPP INCTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals2.0513871.20
Foreign EquityArgenx SEBiotechnology2.032201.20
Foreign EquityJD Com IncBroadline Retail2.0232641.19
Foreign EquityPTC IncApplication Software1.988201.17
Foreign EquityZoom Video Communications IncApplication Software1.9517881.15
Foreign EquityInsulet CorpHealth Care Equipment1.934791.13
Foreign EquityGrab Holdings LtdPassenger Ground Transportation1.91266691.13
Foreign EquityCooper Companies IncHealth Care Supplies1.8113591.07
Foreign EquityTeradyne IncSemiconductor Materials & Equipment1.8011111.06
Foreign EquityTrimble IncElectronic Equipment & Instruments1.7716661.04
Foreign EquityAffirm Holdings IncTransaction & Payment Processing Services1.7618551.03
Foreign EquityUlta Beauty IncOther Specialty Retail1.743211.02
Foreign EquityWESTERN DIGITAL CORP COMTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals1.7023591.00
Foreign EquityDocuSign, IncApplication Software1.7013851.00
Foreign EquityGen Digital IncSystems Software1.7042041.00
Foreign EquityAlliant Energy CorpElectric Utilities1.6717510.98
Foreign EquityJ B Hunt Transport Services IncCargo Ground Transportation1.646880.96
Foreign EquityZebra Technologies CorpElectronic Equipment & Instruments1.643520.96
Foreign EquityIcon PLCLife Sciences Tools & Services1.585630.93
Foreign EquityFirst Solar IncSemiconductors1.477300.86
Foreign EquityHologic IncHealth Care Equipment1.4515480.85
Foreign EquityUnited Therapeutics CorpBiotechnology1.443050.85
Foreign EquityIllumina IncLife Sciences Tools & Services1.4210820.83
Foreign EquityAlign Technology IncHealth Care Supplies1.415090.83
Foreign EquityZillow Group Inc Rg-CReal Estate Services1.3311800.79
Foreign EquityFTAI Aviation LimitedTrading Companies & Distributors1.337000.78
Foreign EquityFOX-Registered Shs-ABroadcasting1.2815090.75
Foreign EquityFOX-Registered Shares-BBroadcasting1.2816070.75
Foreign EquityModerna IncBiotechnology1.2026250.71
Foreign EquityAstera Labs IncSemiconductors1.1910820.70
Foreign EquityBioNTech SEBiotechnology1.126700.66
Foreign EquityNews CorpPublishing1.0925850.64
Foreign EquityManhattan Associates IncApplication Software1.094170.64
Foreign EquityNews CorpPublishing0.6112950.36
Foreign EquitySandisk CorporationTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals0.547860.32
Foreign EquityLiberty Media Live Ser CCable & Satellite0.474340.27
Foreign EquityZillow Group Inc Rg-AReal Estate Services0.403710.24
Foreign EquityLiberty Media Formula One Ser ACable & Satellite0.211640.12
Foreign EquityLiberty Media Live Ser ACable & Satellite0.181740.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.3800.22

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
92,511.65
Trustee/s:
Motilal Oswal Trustee Com, Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Mr. Sunil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Sunil Sawant
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.