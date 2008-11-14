Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 10-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Sunil Sawant
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 59
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 63.725
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.07
-7.13
-6.33
2.82
9.23
6.65
-
1.19
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Biotechnology
|3.21
|880
|1.89
|Foreign Equity
|Ebay Inc
|Broadline Retail
|3.13
|3268
|1.84
|Foreign Equity
|United Airlines Holdings Ord
|Passenger Airlines
|3.11
|2244
|1.83
|Foreign Equity
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|Semiconductors
|3.01
|333
|1.77
|Foreign Equity
|Tractor Supply Co
|Other Specialty Retail
|2.98
|3645
|1.76
|Foreign Equity
|EXPEDIA INC
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|2.45
|838
|1.44
|Foreign Equity
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|2.45
|3995
|1.44
|Foreign Equity
|CHECK POINT SOFTWARE T ORD
|Systems Software
|2.44
|750
|1.44
|Foreign Equity
|VERISIGN INC COM
|Internet Services & Infrastructure
|2.31
|656
|1.36
|Foreign Equity
|EXPAND ENERGY ORD
|Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|2.30
|1577
|1.36
|Foreign Equity
|SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
|Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|2.22
|1690
|1.31
|Foreign Equity
|Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|2.17
|1443
|1.28
|Foreign Equity
|Liberty Media Formula One Ser C
|Cable & Satellite
|2.16
|1517
|1.27
|Foreign Equity
|DraftKings Inc
|Casinos & Gaming
|2.16
|3327
|1.27
|Foreign Equity
|Trip.com Group Ltd
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|2.12
|2531
|1.25
|Foreign Equity
|Nutanix Inc
|Application Software
|2.08
|1827
|1.22
|Foreign Equity
|Steel Dynamics Inc
|Steel
|2.07
|1039
|1.22
|Foreign Equity
|Natera Inc
|Biotechnology
|2.07
|901
|1.22
|Foreign Equity
|NETAPP INC
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|2.05
|1387
|1.20
|Foreign Equity
|Argenx SE
|Biotechnology
|2.03
|220
|1.20
|Foreign Equity
|JD Com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|2.02
|3264
|1.19
|Foreign Equity
|PTC Inc
|Application Software
|1.98
|820
|1.17
|Foreign Equity
|Zoom Video Communications Inc
|Application Software
|1.95
|1788
|1.15
|Foreign Equity
|Insulet Corp
|Health Care Equipment
|1.93
|479
|1.13
|Foreign Equity
|Grab Holdings Ltd
|Passenger Ground Transportation
|1.91
|26669
|1.13
|Foreign Equity
|Cooper Companies Inc
|Health Care Supplies
|1.81
|1359
|1.07
|Foreign Equity
|Teradyne Inc
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|1.80
|1111
|1.06
|Foreign Equity
|Trimble Inc
|Electronic Equipment & Instruments
|1.77
|1666
|1.04
|Foreign Equity
|Affirm Holdings Inc
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|1.76
|1855
|1.03
|Foreign Equity
|Ulta Beauty Inc
|Other Specialty Retail
|1.74
|321
|1.02
|Foreign Equity
|WESTERN DIGITAL CORP COM
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|1.70
|2359
|1.00
|Foreign Equity
|DocuSign, Inc
|Application Software
|1.70
|1385
|1.00
|Foreign Equity
|Gen Digital Inc
|Systems Software
|1.70
|4204
|1.00
|Foreign Equity
|Alliant Energy Corp
|Electric Utilities
|1.67
|1751
|0.98
|Foreign Equity
|J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
|Cargo Ground Transportation
|1.64
|688
|0.96
|Foreign Equity
|Zebra Technologies Corp
|Electronic Equipment & Instruments
|1.64
|352
|0.96
|Foreign Equity
|Icon PLC
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|1.58
|563
|0.93
|Foreign Equity
|First Solar Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.47
|730
|0.86
|Foreign Equity
|Hologic Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|1.45
|1548
|0.85
|Foreign Equity
|United Therapeutics Corp
|Biotechnology
|1.44
|305
|0.85
|Foreign Equity
|Illumina Inc
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|1.42
|1082
|0.83
|Foreign Equity
|Align Technology Inc
|Health Care Supplies
|1.41
|509
|0.83
|Foreign Equity
|Zillow Group Inc Rg-C
|Real Estate Services
|1.33
|1180
|0.79
|Foreign Equity
|FTAI Aviation Limited
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|1.33
|700
|0.78
|Foreign Equity
|FOX-Registered Shs-A
|Broadcasting
|1.28
|1509
|0.75
|Foreign Equity
|FOX-Registered Shares-B
|Broadcasting
|1.28
|1607
|0.75
|Foreign Equity
|Moderna Inc
|Biotechnology
|1.20
|2625
|0.71
|Foreign Equity
|Astera Labs Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.19
|1082
|0.70
|Foreign Equity
|BioNTech SE
|Biotechnology
|1.12
|670
|0.66
|Foreign Equity
|News Corp
|Publishing
|1.09
|2585
|0.64
|Foreign Equity
|Manhattan Associates Inc
|Application Software
|1.09
|417
|0.64
|Foreign Equity
|News Corp
|Publishing
|0.61
|1295
|0.36
|Foreign Equity
|Sandisk Corporation
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|0.54
|786
|0.32
|Foreign Equity
|Liberty Media Live Ser C
|Cable & Satellite
|0.47
|434
|0.27
|Foreign Equity
|Zillow Group Inc Rg-A
|Real Estate Services
|0.40
|371
|0.24
|Foreign Equity
|Liberty Media Formula One Ser A
|Cable & Satellite
|0.21
|164
|0.12
|Foreign Equity
|Liberty Media Live Ser A
|Cable & Satellite
|0.18
|174
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.38
|0
|0.22
