Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 21-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 773.16
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.6296
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 Days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.39
-16.35
-24.62
-11.86
10.65
-
10.34
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.99
|295062
|46.33
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.40
|247430
|41.75
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.30
|158604
|41.00
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.28
|274479
|40.83
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.28
|256306
|40.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.05
|248297
|39.10
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.04
|71109
|38.96
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.96
|1727501
|38.36
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.71
|26163
|36.46
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.52
|66019
|35.01
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.21
|455314
|32.60
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.19
|66813
|32.41
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.88
|1219794
|30.03
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.63
|40214
|28.12
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.44
|36178
|26.63
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.34
|55847
|25.87
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.13
|165650
|24.24
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.73
|534974
|21.11
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.61
|106021
|20.19
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.15
|129983
|16.69
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|926203
|16.45
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.08
|34891
|16.13
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|103473
|13.65
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|267143
|12.34
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|39715
|11.70
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.49
|14915
|11.57
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.41
|919437
|10.90
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|133403
|9.53
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.13
|3302
|8.76
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|206275
|7.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.31
|240000
|2.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.51
|0
|-4.01
