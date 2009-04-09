iifl-logo
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

Navi Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q

AMC

Navi Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

09-Apr-2018

Fund Manager

Ashutosh Shirwaikar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

110.61

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.1203

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

15% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any Exit Load on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units. 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units.

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
5.03
-5.03
-7.07
6.46
10.19
18.52
9.8
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coal India22,500
V I P Inds.12,000
ITC Hotels3,900

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityRedingtonCOMMERCIAL SERVICES & SUPPLIES3.901921004.30
EquityUPLFERTILIZERS & AGROCHEMICALS3.81665004.20
EquityReliance IndustrPETROLEUM PRODUCTS3.73344004.12
EquityAxis BankBANKS3.59391003.97
EquitySansera Enginee.AUTO COMPONENTS3.46342003.82
EquityEMSOTHER UTILITIES3.34605003.69
EquityLumax IndustriesAUTO COMPONENTS3.32156003.66
EquityBLS Internat.LEISURE SERVICES3.221052003.56
EquityUsha MartinINDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS2.941098003.24
EquityHDFC BankBANKS2.64168682.92
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.FINANCE2.60313002.87
EquityIndusInd BankBANKS2.60290002.87
EquityVarun BeveragesBEVERAGES2.54645002.81
EquityCiplaPHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY2.52198002.78
EquityGabriel IndiaAUTO COMPONENTS2.47590002.73
EquityICICI BankBANKS2.29210002.52
EquityZydus Lifesci.PHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY2.24282852.47
EquityHind. UnileverDIVERSIFIED FMCG2.14108002.36
EquityM M ForgingsAUTO COMPONENTS2.14699002.36
EquitySenco GoldCONSUMER DURABLES2.05772002.26
EquityFiem IndustriesAUTO COMPONENTS2.01162002.22
EquityBharti AirtelTELECOM - SERVICES1.71120741.89
EquityInfosysIT - SOFTWARE1.69111001.87
EquityTCSIT - SOFTWARE1.6151171.78
EquitySuprajit Engg.AUTO COMPONENTS1.49410001.64
EquityInterglobe AviatTRANSPORT SERVICES1.4235001.56
EquityITCDIVERSIFIED FMCG1.39390001.54
EquityShriram FinanceFINANCE1.20215001.32
EquityAlivus LifePHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY1.01126001.11
EquityIndegeneHEALTHCARE SERVICES1.00215001.10
EquityTata ConsumerAGRICULTURAL FOOD & OTHER PRODUCTS0.8092000.88
EquityAurobindo PharmaPHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY0.7477000.81
EquityAshok LeylandAGRICULTURAL, COMMERCIAL & CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES0.61315000.67
EquityJio FinancialFINANCE0.61325000.67
EquityJubilant Food.LEISURE SERVICES0.5597950.61
EquitySafari Inds.CONSUMER DURABLES0.4624000.51
EquityTips MusicENTERTAINMENT0.4686000.50
EquityPDSTEXTILES & APPARELS0.38100000.42
EquityUPL PPFERTILIZERS & AGROCHEMICALS0.2268120.24
EquityZen TechnologiesAEROSPACE & DEFENSE0.2021000.21
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-5.235844205.78
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.163500003.49
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-2.212500002.44
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.82900000.90
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-4.455000004.92
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.792000001.97
Commercial PaperTime Technoplast-/-1.792000001.98
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.901000000.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.5502.81

Key information

Fund House:
Navi Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Apr-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
6,998.04
Trustee/s:
Navi Trustee Limited
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Aditya Venkatesh Mulki
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
NA
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Tushar Chandel
Fund Manager/s:
Ashutosh Shirwaikar
Auditors:
M/s Varma & Varma

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Vaishnavi Tech Square, 7th Floor, Iballur Village, Begur Hobli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102
Contact Nos:
+91 8147544555
Fax:
NA
Email:
mf@navi.com
Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com

