Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 18-Jan-2021
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 373.65
Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.958
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 12 Months from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
5.74
-0.5
-1.07
12.16
16.99
-
18.07
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Asset Allocator FoF G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|22.78
|9791845
|85.11
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|21.82
|11469200
|81.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India GSF - Direct (G)
|-/-
|20.08
|18120064
|75.02
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|17.93
|179495
|66.99
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.44
|4348965
|24.05
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.01
|1442099
|22.47
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|2.37
|3213719
|8.85
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.97
|0
|11.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.42
|0
|-1.56
