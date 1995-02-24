iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

26-Jul-2021

Fund Manager

Meenakshi Dawar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7659.05

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.221

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 12 Months from the date of allotment of units.

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.51
6.28
-8.97
-12.26
3.75
12.3
-
12.22
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Biocon16,01,605
AU Small Finance6,60,771
Swiggy9,90,149
UTI AMC29,444

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharat Forge6,11,200
Honeywell Auto14,181
Apollo Tyres10,97,595
Hero Motocorp74,058
CreditAcc. Gram.1,49,957
INDIA SHELTE FIN1,58,360
NTPC Green5,60,254

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.943066200531.18
EquityICICI BankBanks5.353403286409.78
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.701680000283.53
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.43831063262.93
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.86256605218.89
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.671704000204.49
EquityAxis BankBanks2.571935000196.50
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.94575000148.64
EquityNTPCPower1.754300000133.92
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.743058685133.37
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.73131000132.68
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.70109202130.45
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.63797073125.15
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.58528395121.03
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.56835000119.44
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.511167820115.62
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.503152820114.85
EquityTrentRetailing1.49235000114.01
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.489532416113.04
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.47512960112.35
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.371520000104.69
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services1.316091450100.52
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.25260000096.03
EquityElectronics MartRetailing1.14692865887.32
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1352846686.89
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty1.1377106586.86
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.1140900584.78
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.08460000082.41
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.0680610981.02
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0642500080.94
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.0317691679.21
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.0360702279.17
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.0124976077.13
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure1.00299483076.29
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.99106400076.19
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.9750065974.49
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.9598973373.08
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.93323738071.90
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.9385000071.29
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.92114521670.48
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.9242814670.29
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.90174999969.08
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.85113113265.16
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products0.8176258162.29
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.81211996262.27
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.8017992461.24
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.7768672958.79
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.7626659157.82
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.7513832257.32
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.7590000057.09
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.7216485154.87
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.706826153.94
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.7011562753.46
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.6811168352.11
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.66506617050.76
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.63160160548.44
EquityRategain TravelIT - Software0.5890866344.52
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.5850764244.19
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.5564893942.33
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.5429661041.54
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.5366000040.96
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.5365000040.54
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.5255747039.85
EquityCESCPower0.52301596139.44
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5135032739.11
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.51156358539.06
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.4966077137.37
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.4815000036.93
EquityHarsha Engg IntlIndustrial Products0.4790284035.68
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.46132413335.61
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.4399014933.13
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.43101860632.71
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.4314500032.58
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.4245000032.15
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.41101526531.49
EquityKansai NerolacConsumer Durables0.39132450030.02
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3919246129.88
EquityWelspun LivingTextiles & Apparels0.35249651426.69
EquitySomany CeramicsConsumer Durables0.3459071726.20
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.3237485324.48
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.311700023.69
EquityCyientIT - Services0.3018360223.26
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.2820000021.38
EquityStanley Lifesty.Consumer Durables0.2671100019.57
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.243527418.72
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.1714571112.81
EquityRishabh Instrum.Electrical Equipment0.072617535.49
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.04294442.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.010383.87
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0302.05
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.110-8.90

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Meenakshi Dawar
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

