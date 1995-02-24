iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Aug-2023

Fund Manager

Vinay Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2129.94

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.9652

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.41
7.33
-8.25
-12.99
6.44
-
-
17.62
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TVS Motor Co.1,14,012

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj FinservFinance4.4750869395.24
Equity3M IndiaDiversified4.463614595.05
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing4.1025667087.36
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment4.0518653686.24
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing4.02539462285.66
EquityAxis BankBanks3.6576499977.68
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components3.627054077.18
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.49335000074.40
EquitySwiggyRetailing3.29209539270.12
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing3.289995869.89
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products3.1469424066.90
EquityICICI BankBanks3.1155000066.22
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.94100000062.61
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.8160550059.95
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.6290000055.85
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.5464540054.13
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components2.54455991854.07
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.526300053.74
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services2.3576851250.13
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services2.3035005349.01
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.2828000048.50
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment2.2736082948.28
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.0011573942.60
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services1.99170000042.47
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components1.98897852242.19
EquityTejas NetworksTelecom - Equipment & Accessories1.8856244339.97
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.8622907139.62
EquityeMudhraIT - Services1.8646558439.54
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services1.8375000039.07
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.6348583034.73
EquityBoschAuto Components1.421137930.20
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.36857028.88
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.245822126.50
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.169956324.63
EquityRestaurant BrandLeisure Services1.13377971424.10
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services1.1075659523.47
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software1.0763126922.78
EquityOla ElectricAutomobiles0.93347979919.77
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.893986818.85
EquityHonasa ConsumerPersonal Products0.8786109718.55
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.8518585518.12
EquitySanofi IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.803411017.09
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.5420000011.52
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.42465069.05
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.11023.60
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.2204.06
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0100.14

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vinay Sharma
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.