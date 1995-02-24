Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Vinay Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2129.94
Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.9652
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
7.33
-8.25
-12.99
6.44
-
-
17.62
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.47
|508693
|95.24
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|4.46
|36145
|95.05
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|4.10
|256670
|87.36
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|4.05
|186536
|86.24
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|4.02
|5394622
|85.66
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.65
|764999
|77.68
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|3.62
|70540
|77.18
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.49
|3350000
|74.40
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.29
|2095392
|70.12
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.28
|99958
|69.89
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.14
|694240
|66.90
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.11
|550000
|66.22
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.94
|1000000
|62.61
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.81
|605500
|59.95
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.62
|900000
|55.85
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.54
|645400
|54.13
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.54
|4559918
|54.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.52
|63000
|53.74
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.35
|768512
|50.13
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|2.30
|350053
|49.01
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.28
|280000
|48.50
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.27
|360829
|48.28
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.00
|115739
|42.60
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.99
|1700000
|42.47
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.98
|8978522
|42.19
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|1.88
|562443
|39.97
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.86
|229071
|39.62
|Equity
|eMudhra
|IT - Services
|1.86
|465584
|39.54
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.83
|750000
|39.07
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.63
|485830
|34.73
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.42
|11379
|30.20
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.36
|8570
|28.88
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|58221
|26.50
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|99563
|24.63
|Equity
|Restaurant Brand
|Leisure Services
|1.13
|3779714
|24.10
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|1.10
|756595
|23.47
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.07
|631269
|22.78
|Equity
|Ola Electric
|Automobiles
|0.93
|3479799
|19.77
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.89
|39868
|18.85
|Equity
|Honasa Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.87
|861097
|18.55
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.85
|185855
|18.12
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.80
|34110
|17.09
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|200000
|11.52
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.42
|46506
|9.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|23.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|4.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.14
