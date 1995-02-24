iifl-logo
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

07-Aug-2020

Fund Manager

Vikram Dhawan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4949.8

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.202

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the dayt of allotment of units. Nil, there after.

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.68
3.73
-1.36
-2.27
10.44
15.69
-
17.74
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
One 973,00,000
Muthoot Finance1,00,000
Global Health1,75,000
AU Small Finance2,85,197
Coromandel Inter83,559
Thomas Cook (I)7,39,597
National High1,750
National High1,750

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Max Financial2,25,950
Petronet LNG5,64,469
Cipla1,00,000
HCL Technologies80,000
Tube Investments40,000
Zydus Lifesci.1,25,000
Hyundai Motor I70,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityiShares MSCI World ETF-/-11.63411780575.83
EquityICICI BankBanks3.411400000168.57
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.62750000129.93
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.56750000126.57
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.9480000096.00
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.81130000089.54
EquityAxis BankBanks1.6480000081.24
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.5950000078.51
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.559000076.77
EquityNTPCPower1.32210000065.40
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.2820000063.27
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.1020981154.23
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.0080000049.38
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.95128910046.96
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.9112375144.90
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.88110000043.42
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.82120000040.70
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.80100000039.50
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.7055000034.88
EquityTCSIT - Software0.7010000034.83
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6717500033.33
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.65270000032.01
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.6417000031.82
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.646000031.82
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.6150000030.42
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.602500029.86
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.60120000029.55
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.5840000028.64
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.54120000026.65
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.5360000026.16
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.5220000025.68
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.512500025.32
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5122500025.12
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.505300024.62
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.50244896224.54
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.485000023.86
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.464615022.77
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.455000022.38
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.4515000022.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.451600022.29
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.4560000022.16
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.4513478122.12
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.4330000021.44
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.4310000021.32
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.4315000021.32
EquityFederal BankBanks0.43120000021.31
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.4235000021.02
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products0.421539020.84
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.4115282720.45
EquityIndian BankBanks0.4140000020.43
EquityO N G COil0.4190000020.27
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.4117500020.11
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.4020000019.80
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.3965000019.09
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.387000019.02
EquityP N Gadgil Jewe.Consumer Durables0.3835000018.82
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.382376918.78
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.378000018.32
EquityPTC IndiaPower0.37131295218.22
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.377880018.17
EquityREC LtdFinance0.3650000018.01
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.345500016.98
EquityTrentRetailing0.333400016.49
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.3328519716.13
EquityDLFRealty0.3225000015.88
EquityNLC IndiaPower0.3175000015.52
EquityION ExchangeOther Utilities0.3030000014.99
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.307000014.91
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.305000014.74
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.2810640014.04
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2820283213.99
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.288355913.92
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.28450013.67
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.2711850013.35
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.2618236813.03
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.2632056312.91
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.26144991612.65
EquitySanofi IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.252505012.55
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.255000012.32
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.249930611.92
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.232549511.60
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.225000011.12
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.205000009.65
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services0.19674529.44
EquityThomas Cook (I)Leisure Services0.197395979.23
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.171247528.56
Debt Investments
NCDNexus Select-/-1.01500050.01
NCDHDFC Life Insur.-/-1.01500049.90
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.00500049.61
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.91450044.95
NCDIndia Infra Debt-/-0.81400040.05
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.71350035.25
NCDS I D B I-/-0.60300029.90
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-0.51250025.09
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.51250025.08
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5125025.05
NCDTitan Company-/-0.50250024.97
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.50250024.96
NCDIndia Infra Fin-/-0.50250024.88
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.5025024.77
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.31150015.14
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.10504.93
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.96950000096.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.25600000061.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.04500000051.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.52250000025.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.51250000025.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.2010000009.89
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.32015.75
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-12.3986261865613.32
Indian Mutual FundsNippon I Silver-/-3.0816869201152.59
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.180157.37
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.05
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.030-2.70

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vikram Dhawan
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

