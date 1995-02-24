iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Rahul Modi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6125.29

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  67.9288

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units.

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.18
11.67
-8.89
-13.47
1.92
28.58
39.4
15.12
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
14-Feb-2024550

Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kirloskar Oil4,60,204
Hitachi Energy14,999

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bosch28,669
G R Infraproject37,090

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.844000000480.04
EquityNTPCPower7.8315400000479.63
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction7.711492001472.04
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.672600000408.25
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.97240038243.12
EquityTata Power Co.Power3.866975789236.61
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing2.87423938175.68
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.64350000161.82
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.462632923150.76
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products2.441800000149.69
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty2.441580589149.68
EquityAstralIndustrial Products2.291050000140.41
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment2.257700000137.96
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services2.202162463134.87
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services2.08210000127.10
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing2.043097127124.76
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.00450000122.30
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.961179635119.90
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.935704828118.11
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.88500000115.33
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.82360000111.17
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.783000000109.29
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.773357130108.55
EquityCESCPower1.718000000104.63
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense1.4390062987.84
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.41350000086.18
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.2950862678.74
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.25207760176.73
EquityMTAR TechnologieAerospace & Defense1.2257948774.63
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.21849999474.17
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.20150000073.26
EquityIndraprastha GasGas1.11360000068.21
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure1.09261424866.59
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.0435000063.64
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.9342994757.53
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.9311529556.90
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.8654403852.91
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.85200000051.79
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.801800049.11
EquityPTC IndiaPower0.58254236535.29
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.5246333131.80
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.4668922928.47
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.4622177828.00
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.459000027.63
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.4346020426.51
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.42131892525.46
EquityBajel ProjectsElectrical Equipment0.39146757423.93
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.354803421.50
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.3177500018.84
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.281499916.92
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.2742830816.77
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.26477616.09
EquityDLFRealty0.2625000015.88
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products0.2218240113.44
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.11754716.59
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.43087.39
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0100.46
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.280-15.87

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Rahul Modi
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.