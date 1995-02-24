Nippon India Retirement Fund IG IDCW

Exit Load %

: 1.00% - if redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund before attainment of 60 years of age. Nil - If redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund on or after attainment of 60 years of age or after completion of 5 year lock in period, whichever is later. Nil - In case of switch made from Wealth Creation Scheme to Income Generation Scheme or vice versa.