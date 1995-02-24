Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 22-Jan-2015
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2849.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.5197
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - if redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund before attainment of 60 years of age. Nil - If redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund on or after attainment of 60 years of age or after completion of 5 year lock in period, whichever is later. Nil - In case of switch made from Wealth Creation Scheme to Income Generation Scheme or vice versa.
Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B- NAV Chart
Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.09
6.02
-8.53
-10.86
4.74
14.61
26.5
10.08
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Retirement Fund WC B- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.45
|2000000
|240.82
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.30
|1200000
|207.88
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.51
|930000
|156.95
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.21
|1000000
|120.01
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.39
|950000
|96.47
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.29
|110000
|93.83
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.26
|1350000
|92.98
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.11
|280000
|88.58
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.47
|449000
|70.50
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.40
|2200000
|68.51
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.12
|234017
|60.49
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.05
|1600000
|58.28
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.96
|160000
|55.73
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.81
|37000
|51.56
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.79
|2300000
|51.08
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.77
|4250000
|50.40
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.76
|350000
|50.06
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.61
|210000
|45.99
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.57
|100000
|44.77
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.56
|44000
|44.56
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.56
|700000
|44.40
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.47
|115505
|41.90
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.39
|1000000
|39.47
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.35
|300000
|38.53
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.35
|125000
|38.46
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.34
|290000
|38.28
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|185000
|35.23
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.20
|201656
|34.09
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.16
|350000
|33.14
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.15
|120522
|32.75
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|1.12
|1000000
|31.92
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.09
|1500000
|31.05
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.03
|600000
|29.30
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|9000
|27.35
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.92
|85000
|26.24
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.91
|647042
|26.06
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.91
|700000
|25.85
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.90
|800500
|25.70
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.87
|1400000
|24.86
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.84
|50000
|23.86
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.79
|160000
|22.40
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.73
|50000
|20.72
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.72
|343774
|20.64
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.72
|137214
|20.41
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.71
|150000
|20.33
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.71
|5000
|20.25
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.68
|100000
|19.46
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|197860
|19.42
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.65
|200000
|18.60
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.65
|40000
|18.58
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.65
|230000
|18.43
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.63
|200000
|18.07
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.63
|250000
|17.87
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|110000
|17.08
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.56
|160000
|15.84
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.55
|642358
|15.61
|Equity
|ION Exchange
|Other Utilities
|0.53
|300000
|14.99
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.52
|300000
|14.81
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.41
|25000
|11.66
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.40
|400000
|11.33
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.39
|85000
|11.21
|Equity
|Bajel Projects
|Electrical Equipment
|0.38
|662912
|10.81
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.32
|150000
|9.18
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.15
|50000
|4.38
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|500
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.17
|0
|61.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-3.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement