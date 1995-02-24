Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Kinjal Desai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 335.67
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 02-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.6849
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 3 month from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after the completion of 3 month from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.73
-
-0.96
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|eMemory Technology Inc
|Semiconductors
|8.19
|35115
|27.48
|Foreign Equity
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
|Semiconductors
|7.85
|95315
|26.35
|Foreign Equity
|MongoDB Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|6.42
|313556
|21.54
|Foreign Equity
|Jentech Precision Industrial Co Ltd
|Semiconductors
|6.09
|57358
|20.43
|Foreign Equity
|Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
|Electronic Manufacturing Services
|5.84
|424014
|19.61
|Foreign Equity
|Chroma Ate
|Electronic Equipment & Instruments
|5.77
|214540
|19.36
|Foreign Equity
|Bizlink Holding Inc
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|5.62
|119197
|18.85
|Foreign Equity
|Mpi Corporation
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|4.37
|70667
|14.67
|Foreign Equity
|Quanta Computer Inc.
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|3.89
|196339
|13.07
|Foreign Equity
|Asia Vital Components Co Ltd
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|3.57
|83920
|11.97
|Foreign Equity
|PixArt Imaging Inc
|Semiconductors
|3.51
|163092
|11.77
|Foreign Equity
|Formosa Laboratories Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|3.12
|528848
|10.47
|Foreign Equity
|King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd
|Semiconductors
|3.07
|361062
|10.31
|Foreign Equity
|Accton Technology Corporation
|Communications Equipment
|2.75
|51600
|9.23
|Foreign Equity
|MediaTek Incorporation
|Semiconductors
|2.35
|19593
|7.89
|Foreign Equity
|Eva Airways Corporation
|Passenger Airlines
|2.30
|676671
|7.73
|Foreign Equity
|Wiwynn Corporation
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|2.27
|14560
|7.60
|Foreign Equity
|Aspeed Technology Inc
|Semiconductors
|2.13
|7488
|7.14
|Foreign Equity
|LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|2.07
|66912
|6.96
|Foreign Equity
|Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co Ltd
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|2.06
|180537
|6.91
|Foreign Equity
|Symtek Automation Asia Co. Ltd
|Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
|1.83
|119278
|6.15
|Foreign Equity
|Asustek Computer Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|1.81
|33502
|6.07
|Foreign Equity
|Elite Material Co Ltd
|Electronic Components
|1.59
|31765
|5.33
|Foreign Equity
|Chenbro Micom Co Ltd
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|0.82
|35341
|2.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.19
|0
|37.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.54
|0
|-1.80
