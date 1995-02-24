Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 03-Jul-2015
Fund Manager
: Kinjal Desai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 724.86
Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.8017
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.91
-8.64
-6.78
-0.01
2.37
8.87
17.57
12.66
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Meta Platforms Registered Shares A
|Interactive Media & Services
|6.45
|8008
|46.76
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon Com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|6.00
|23439
|43.48
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc A
|Interactive Media & Services
|5.08
|24753
|36.83
|Foreign Equity
|Booking Holdings Inc
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|4.75
|785
|34.41
|Foreign Equity
|Mastercard Incorporated
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|4.57
|6571
|33.09
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|4.52
|9433
|32.72
|Foreign Equity
|Taiwan Semiconductor Sp ADR
|Semiconductors
|4.29
|19701
|31.08
|Foreign Equity
|Charles Schwab Corp
|Investment Banking & Brokerage
|4.18
|43625
|30.32
|Foreign Equity
|Visa Inc
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|4.11
|9396
|29.78
|Foreign Equity
|Iqvia Holdings
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|3.63
|15940
|26.30
|Foreign Equity
|The Walt Disney Company
|Movies & Entertainment
|3.54
|25834
|25.69
|Foreign Equity
|CHECK POINT SOFTWARE T ORD
|Systems Software
|3.40
|12790
|24.62
|Foreign Equity
|Elevance Health Inc
|Managed Health Care
|3.38
|7071
|24.52
|Foreign Equity
|Starbucks ORD
|Restaurants
|3.35
|23985
|24.27
|Foreign Equity
|Carmax Inc
|Automotive Retail
|2.99
|29924
|21.69
|Foreign Equity
|Salesforce Inc
|Application Software
|2.73
|7598
|19.77
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|2.69
|5079
|19.46
|Foreign Equity
|Cencora Inc
|Health Care Distributors
|2.68
|8757
|19.40
|Foreign Equity
|Diageo Sp ADR Rep 4 Sh
|Distillers & Vintners
|2.52
|19224
|18.28
|Foreign Equity
|AUTODESK INC COM
|Application Software
|2.20
|6649
|15.93
|Foreign Equity
|Air Products & Chemicals Inc
|Industrial Gases
|2.16
|5678
|15.68
|Foreign Equity
|FISERV INC COM
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|2.16
|7594
|15.64
|Foreign Equity
|QUALCOMM INC
|Semiconductors
|2.09
|11020
|15.13
|Foreign Equity
|Unitedhealth Group Inc
|Managed Health Care
|1.70
|2962
|12.29
|Foreign Equity
|APPLIED MATLS INC COM
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|1.55
|8123
|11.22
|Foreign Equity
|Ecolab Inc
|Specialty Chemicals
|1.31
|4037
|9.49
|Foreign Equity
|VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
|Health Care Technology
|1.25
|4643
|9.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.99
|0
|79.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.33
|0
|-2.32
