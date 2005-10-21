NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: NJ Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW
AMC
: NJ Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 13-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Viral Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 227.21
NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.31
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.15
6.48
-10.06
-16.07
-1.48
-
-
17.21
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|5.49
|58434
|12.46
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.28
|3946
|11.99
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.87
|20849
|11.05
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|4.85
|66120
|11.02
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|4.68
|13472
|10.62
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.57
|76693
|10.39
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.36
|164911
|9.90
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|4.18
|26193
|9.50
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|4.14
|332424
|9.41
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.09
|105889
|9.28
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|4.01
|184766
|9.11
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.01
|34257
|9.10
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.85
|35144
|8.73
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.80
|18587
|8.63
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|3.77
|548870
|8.55
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|3.58
|57191
|8.13
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|3.54
|50814
|8.05
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|3.53
|259133
|8.01
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|3.42
|10008
|7.77
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|3.41
|33486
|7.73
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|3.35
|81583
|7.61
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|3.25
|59717
|7.38
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.25
|29936
|7.37
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.21
|24163
|7.28
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|3.03
|185900
|6.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|1.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.06
