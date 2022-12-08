iifl-logo
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Old Bridge Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Old Bridge Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

17-Jan-2024

Fund Manager

Kenneth Andrade

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1151.05

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.21

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.62
7.17
-4.83
-11.17
9.25
-
-
10.05
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Maruti Suzuki48,600
UPL6,47,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NCC19,65,000
Syngene Intl.4,21,269

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityRedingtonCommercial Services & Supplies6.54335500075.25
EquityShriram FinanceFinance6.31117700072.65
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.2846000072.22
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services5.9215214368.11
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software5.2838600060.79
EquityKaveri Seed Co.Agricultural Food & other Products5.2460300060.35
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.0554937958.14
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.044860058.05
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets5.04372000058.00
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals3.8569898144.33
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.5664700040.95
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services3.4949490240.12
EquityMarksans PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.30185707938.01
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.9920400034.42
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.7969600032.14
EquityGujarat GasGas2.7685758831.76
EquityAlivus LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.7435679931.57
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.7215103331.30
EquityRamkrishna Forg.Auto Components2.7148100031.16
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty2.6326848230.24
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.62220000030.18
EquityAntony Waste hanOther Utilities2.3952000027.54
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services1.4459502616.53
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.790101.16
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.5205.93

Key information

Fund House:
Old Bridge Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
08-Dec-2022
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
976.07
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ruchi Pandey
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
NA
Compliance Officer/s:
Mayuresh Sonavane
Investor Service Officer/s:
Manish Bhojraj
Fund Manager/s:
Kenneth Andrade
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1705, One BKC, C Wing, G Block, Kurla Complex, BANDRA (EAST), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 69459999
Fax:
NA
Email:
services@oldbridgemf.com
Website:
www.oldbridgemf.com

