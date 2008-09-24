PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 19-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 96.47
PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.46
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Exits within 90 days from date of allotment of units: 0.50% For Exits beyond 90 days from date of allotment of units: NIL
PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
7.86
-7.16
-
-
-
-
-5.39
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Healthcare Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|12.66
|76648
|12.21
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.78
|13696
|7.50
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|6.89
|67921
|6.64
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.35
|54891
|6.12
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.00
|21075
|4.82
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.25
|101849
|4.10
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.85
|12610
|3.71
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|1188
|3.61
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.58
|21014
|3.45
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.41
|13240
|3.29
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|3.16
|58577
|3.05
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|3.15
|26471
|3.04
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.87
|19700
|2.77
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.87
|16388
|2.77
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|2.47
|16630
|2.38
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.37
|35005
|2.28
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.36
|15562
|2.27
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.26
|16084
|2.17
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|2.22
|499908
|2.14
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|2.06
|8605
|1.98
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.02
|5191
|1.95
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.86
|1694
|1.79
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.86
|3936
|1.79
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.66
|12925
|1.60
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.50
|2897
|1.45
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|11766
|1.03
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.04
|14574
|1.00
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.71
|7121
|0.68
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.29
|6041
|0.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.26
|0
|4.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|0.37
