Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 197.6
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 143.54
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% If redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed / switched ot after 3 months from the date of allotment. For each puchase / switch in of Rs. 5 crores and above: 0.5% if redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
3.37
-4.41
-4.19
8.53
11.36
19.62
11.73
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.83
|89287
|15.46
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.06
|115922
|13.95
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.79
|78896
|9.46
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.93
|49470
|7.76
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.84
|4030
|5.61
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|2.24
|38540
|4.43
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.20
|12502
|4.35
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.08
|7767
|4.11
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.81
|11635
|3.58
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.79
|3500
|3.54
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.79
|81250
|3.54
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.60
|10017
|3.16
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.58
|6957
|3.11
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.47
|678000
|2.90
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.40
|3254
|2.77
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.32
|15367
|2.59
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.13
|9316
|2.24
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.12
|17300
|2.22
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.08
|52220
|2.12
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.06
|210000
|2.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.06
|94358
|2.09
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.99
|14000
|1.96
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.98
|11500
|1.94
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.97
|23138
|1.91
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|6628
|1.85
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.91
|3900
|1.79
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|15960
|1.78
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.88
|6750
|1.74
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.87
|3455
|1.72
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.86
|5500
|1.69
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.82
|1358
|1.62
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.78
|18950
|1.53
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.77
|12750
|1.52
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|0.76
|14713
|1.49
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|6000
|1.49
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.64
|19274
|1.25
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.54
|15329
|1.05
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|7321
|1.04
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.43
|17139
|0.84
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.40
|2980
|0.79
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.07
|1700
|0.14
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.49
|300000
|2.94
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.01
|200000
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.68
|900000
|9.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.14
|800000
|8.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.02
|580000
|5.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.58
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.50
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.75
|350200
|3.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.52
|100000
|1.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.28
|55000
|0.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|-/-
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund
|-/-
|9.64
|7085
|19.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.80
|0
|3.54
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|0.93
