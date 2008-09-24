PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW

Exit Load %

: 1% If redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed / switched ot after 3 months from the date of allotment. For each puchase / switch in of Rs. 5 crores and above: 0.5% if redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.