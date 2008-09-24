iifl-logo
PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

197.6

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  24.95

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% If redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed / switched ot after 3 months from the date of allotment. For each puchase / switch in of Rs. 5 crores and above: 0.5% if redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.02
3.36
-4.43
-4.23
8.41
11.27
19.5
11.35
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
26-Mar-202523.8440

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Vishal Mega Mart2,10,000
Britannia Inds.3,900
M & M6,750
Hexaware Tech.18,950
Home First Finan14,713
Sai Life15,329

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Triveni Turbine24,982
PNB Housing16,021

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.838928715.46
EquityICICI BankBanks7.0611592213.95
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.79788969.46
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.93494707.76
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.8440305.61
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services2.24385404.43
EquityTCSIT - Software2.20125024.35
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software2.0877674.11
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.81116353.58
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.7935003.54
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.79812503.54
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.60100173.16
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.5869573.11
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services1.476780002.90
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.4032542.77
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.32153672.59
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products1.1393162.24
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.12173002.22
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies1.08522202.12
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.062100002.10
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.06943582.09
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.99140001.96
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.98115001.94
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.97231381.91
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9366281.85
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.9139001.79
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.90159601.78
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.8867501.74
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.8734551.72
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.8655001.69
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.8213581.62
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.78189501.53
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.77127501.52
EquityHome First FinanFinance0.76147131.49
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7560001.49
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.64192741.25
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.54153291.05
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.5373211.04
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.43171390.84
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.4029800.79
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.0717000.14
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.493000002.94
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.012000002.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.689000009.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.148000008.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.025800005.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.585000005.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.505000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.753502003.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.521000001.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.28550000.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.11200000.20
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH-/-0.001000.00
Mutual Fund Investments
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund-/-9.64708519.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.8003.54
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.5100.93

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

