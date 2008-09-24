PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Vinay Paharia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 572.37
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.32
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Exits within 90 days from date of allotment of units : 0.50%. For Exits beyond 90 days from date of allotment of units : Nil
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.78
6.29
-6.9
-7.28
7.5
-
-
11.49
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.12
|235121
|40.73
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.05
|335281
|40.37
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.66
|76610
|26.68
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.58
|218590
|26.23
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.11
|149664
|23.50
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.94
|756401
|16.79
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|152238
|15.46
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.31
|302895
|13.20
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.30
|47106
|13.16
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.21
|55343
|12.67
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.17
|8925
|12.43
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.06
|13553
|11.80
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.92
|112398
|10.99
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.92
|24505
|10.97
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|17640
|9.66
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.57
|53266
|9.00
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.54
|41199
|8.78
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.52
|341254
|8.69
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.47
|207270
|8.43
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.47
|104311
|8.43
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.40
|18259
|8.01
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.40
|41726
|8.00
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.40
|36483
|7.98
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.28
|730577
|7.32
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.28
|148054
|7.31
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.24
|123974
|7.09
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.23
|1738
|7.04
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.22
|10021
|7.00
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.16
|12534
|6.64
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.14
|56526
|6.49
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.12
|25969
|6.39
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.10
|201799
|6.28
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.08
|27612
|6.20
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.07
|5125
|6.12
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.06
|22774
|6.05
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.01
|44498
|5.80
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.98
|68203
|5.63
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.93
|86237
|5.37
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|0.93
|1242500
|5.32
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.86
|33516
|4.90
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.85
|29322
|4.88
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.85
|36742
|4.85
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.84
|67002
|4.79
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.80
|20606
|4.58
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.78
|31301
|4.47
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|26991
|4.43
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.76
|27303
|4.35
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.68
|63303
|3.96
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|7881
|3.93
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.68
|25306
|3.91
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|12574
|3.86
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.67
|28531
|3.81
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.61
|29036
|3.47
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.59
|13697
|3.40
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.59
|10929
|3.37
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.55
|10229
|3.14
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.54
|47066
|3.07
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.53
|59020
|3.02
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.51
|119216
|2.93
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.50
|5878
|2.85
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.48
|15540
|2.74
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.26
|150000
|1.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.63
|0
|32.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.36
