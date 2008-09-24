iifl-logo
PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

24-Jan-2024

Fund Manager

Vinay Paharia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

572.37

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.32

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For Exits within 90 days from date of allotment of units : 0.50%. For Exits beyond 90 days from date of allotment of units : Nil

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.78
6.29
-6.9
-7.28
7.5
-
-
11.49
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hexaware Tech.1,04,311

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
P I Industries15,204

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.1223512140.73
EquityICICI BankBanks7.0533528140.37
EquityTCSIT - Software4.667661026.68
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.5821859026.23
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.1114966423.50
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.9475640116.79
EquityAxis BankBanks2.7015223815.46
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.3130289513.20
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.304710613.16
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.215534312.67
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.17892512.43
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.061355311.80
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.9211239810.99
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.922450510.97
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.69176409.66
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.57532669.00
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.54411998.78
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure1.523412548.69
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies1.472072708.43
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software1.471043118.43
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.40182598.01
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.40417268.00
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.40364837.98
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.287305777.32
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.281480547.31
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.241239747.09
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.2317387.04
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.22100217.00
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.16125346.64
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services1.14565266.49
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components1.12259696.39
EquityNTPCPower1.102017996.28
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.08276126.20
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.0751256.12
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.06227746.05
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.01444985.80
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.98682035.63
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.93862375.37
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services0.9312425005.32
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.86335164.90
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.85293224.88
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.85367424.85
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.84670024.79
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.80206064.58
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.78313014.47
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.78269914.43
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.76273034.35
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.68633033.96
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.6878813.93
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.68253063.91
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.68125743.86
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.67285313.81
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.61290363.47
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.59136973.40
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.59109293.37
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.55102293.14
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.54470663.07
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.53590203.02
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.511192162.93
EquityTrentRetailing0.5058782.85
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.48155402.74
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.261500001.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-5.63032.22
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.070-0.36

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Vinay Paharia
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

