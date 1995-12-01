Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 08-Mar-2000
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9486.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 334.3224
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Lock in 3 years as per ELSS provisions.
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.23
8.68
-6.82
-17.2
-9.11
12.96
37.66
15.05
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.09
|7979328
|957.59
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|7.11
|14083728
|674.54
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|6.26
|50126500
|594.45
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.08
|1823000
|576.76
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.88
|2419148
|558.01
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.79
|26473678
|549.62
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|5.36
|6867735
|508.55
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.70
|4218986
|446.49
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|4.47
|12503000
|424.10
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.04
|12329000
|383.98
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.00
|826570
|379.84
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.70
|8895250
|351.36
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|481000
|263.60
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.72
|11472000
|258.40
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.58
|4029000
|245.16
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.32
|1973754
|220.36
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|2.23
|1012829
|212.28
|Equity
|Capri Global
|Finance
|2.12
|12631600
|201.75
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.03
|880000
|192.74
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.01
|2362973
|96.46
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.90
|252439
|85.92
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.68
|669625
|65.22
|Equity
|Embassy Develop
|Realty
|0.62
|5188813
|59.61
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.52
|265625
|49.73
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.50
|3075000
|47.98
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|507600
|44.49
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|426126
|43.51
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.45
|400000
|42.77
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.34
|1306696
|32.90
|Equity
|Borosil Renew.
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|616040
|30.95
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.32
|196000
|30.43
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|0.26
|453864
|25.29
|Equity
|Krystal Integrat
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.24
|525704
|23.15
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.23
|550311
|22.73
|Equity
|Bharat Rasayan
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.16
|16063
|15.69
|Equity
|Northern ARC
|Finance
|0.15
|851791
|14.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.83
|743922
|743.66
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|11.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement