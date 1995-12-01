iifl-logo
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quant Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

AMC

Quant Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

08-Mar-2000

Fund Manager

Sandeep Tandon

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9486.28

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  334.3224

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Lock in 3 years as per ELSS provisions.

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.23
8.68
-6.82
-17.2
-9.11
12.96
37.66
15.05
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Avenue Super.2,52,439
Bajaj Finserv2,65,625
Juniper Hotels13,06,696
Ventive Hospital4,53,864
Afcons Infrastr.5,50,311

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Nestle India11,83,739
St Bk of India21,34,139
Titan Company2,80,000
H U D C O40,17,000
Bajaj Finance74,103
Hindalco Inds.7,03,000
ITC Hotels8,89,525

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products10.097979328957.59
EquityAdani PowerPower7.1114083728674.54
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components6.2650126500594.45
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.081823000576.76
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products5.882419148558.01
EquityJio FinancialFinance5.7926473678549.62
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance5.366867735508.55
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.704218986446.49
EquityTata Power Co.Power4.4712503000424.10
EquityNTPCPower4.0412329000383.98
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products4.00826570379.84
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.708895250351.36
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.77481000263.60
EquityO N G COil2.7211472000258.40
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.584029000245.16
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.321973754220.36
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading2.231012829212.28
EquityCapri GlobalFinance2.1212631600201.75
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.03880000192.74
EquityHimadri SpecialChemicals & Petrochemicals1.01236297396.46
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.9025243985.92
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.6866962565.22
EquityEmbassy DevelopRealty0.62518881359.61
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.5226562549.73
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.50307500047.98
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4650760044.49
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals0.4542612643.51
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.4540000042.77
EquityJuniper HotelsLeisure Services0.34130669632.90
EquityBorosil Renew.Industrial Products0.3261604030.95
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3219600030.43
EquityVentive HospitalLeisure Services0.2645386425.29
EquityKrystal IntegratCommercial Services & Supplies0.2452570423.15
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.2355031122.73
EquityBharat RasayanFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.161606315.69
EquityNorthern ARCFinance0.1585179114.61
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.83743922743.66
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.12011.41

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Tandon
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

