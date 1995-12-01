Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2001
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3004.32
Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 118.8689
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% if exit <=6 months NIL if xit after 6 months
Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.89
5.42
-5.44
-6.61
2.82
16.16
33.04
11.26
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Quant Multi Asset Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.72
|2433400
|292.03
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.02
|761700
|240.99
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|7.37
|10677019
|221.66
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|6.94
|5280000
|208.56
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|6.46
|2225000
|194.30
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|4.94
|2006714
|148.59
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.50
|221000
|75.22
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|1.47
|793155
|44.21
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.78
|656934
|23.66
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.18
|213486
|5.40
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.83
|2500000
|25.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.62
|1890000
|18.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.38
|1166400
|11.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.34
|1000000
|10.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.34
|1000000
|10.29
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.57
|729500
|137.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|2.23
|2143500
|67.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.85
|75300
|25.79
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.60
|14000000
|138.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.36
|7500000
|71.17
|T Bills
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.57
|2024000
|17.12
|T Bills
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|1300000
|11.76
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Silver ETF
|-/-
|5.10
|16939301
|153.23
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|3.73
|15775587
|112.16
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Silver ETF
|-/-
|2.38
|7611000
|71.71
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak GOLD ETF
|-/-
|0.37
|1556220
|11.12
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Gold ETF
|-/-
|0.15
|651500
|4.65
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Gold ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|180000
|1.32
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|0.04
|172100
|1.25
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quant Gilt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.03
|999950
|1.17
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|0.03
|146500
|1.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Gold ETF
|-/-
|0.03
|145500
|1.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|23.73
|713458
|713.21
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-7.29
|0
|-,219.07
