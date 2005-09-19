Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: George Thomas
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1079.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 117.45
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.15
3.32
-5.21
-8.29
8.65
15.64
27.42
11.68
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.75
|545317
|94.47
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.48
|580810
|69.93
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.37
|343798
|58.02
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.35
|299390
|47.01
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.10
|1592466
|44.21
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.77
|116884
|40.71
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.73
|211412
|40.23
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.72
|583209
|40.17
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.38
|245613
|36.54
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.18
|1068700
|34.32
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|3.12
|611435
|33.72
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.02
|68254
|32.58
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.00
|229823
|32.34
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.90
|85135
|31.33
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.70
|929896
|29.14
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.65
|281634
|28.60
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.50
|543646
|27.01
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.33
|408592
|25.14
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.10
|1449644
|22.62
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|2.06
|592475
|22.23
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.04
|130317
|22.03
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.98
|216366
|21.42
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.94
|1524589
|20.91
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.84
|247482
|19.84
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.44
|571799
|15.56
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.31
|229860
|14.18
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.22
|16683
|13.18
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.15
|65267
|12.43
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.10
|46060
|11.90
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.58
|180853
|6.29
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.05
|50000
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.23
|0
|121.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|9.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement