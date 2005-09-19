iifl-logo
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quantum Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G

AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Apr-2017

Fund Manager

George Thomas

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1079.72

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  117.45

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.15
3.32
-5.21
-8.29
8.65
15.64
27.42
11.68
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.7554531794.47
EquityICICI BankBanks6.4858081069.93
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.3734379858.02
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.3529939047.01
EquityWiproIT - Software4.10159246644.21
EquityTCSIT - Software3.7711688440.71
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.7321141240.23
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.7258320940.17
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software3.3824561336.54
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables3.18106870034.32
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance3.1261143533.72
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles3.026825432.58
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.0022982332.34
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.908513531.33
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products2.7092989629.14
EquityAxis BankBanks2.6528163428.60
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance2.5054364627.01
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets2.3340859225.14
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.10144964422.62
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance2.0659247522.23
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.0413031722.03
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.9821636621.42
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.94152458920.91
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets1.8424748219.84
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.4457179915.56
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.3122986014.18
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.221668313.18
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.156526712.43
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.104606011.90
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.581808536.29
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.05500000.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-11.230121.24
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.9109.78

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Quantum Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
19-Sep-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,894.85
Trustee/s:
Mr. Surjit Banga, Suresh Lulla, Hormazdiyaar Vakil, Jagdish Capoor, Quantum Trustee Company P
Chairman:
Ajit Dayal
CEO / MD:
Seemant Shukla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
C Srinivasan, Mr.Lloyd Mathias, Mr.Mruthunjay Mahapatra, Mr.Piyush Thakkar, Ms.Uma Mandavgane
Compliance Officer/s:
Malay Vora
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Rina Nathani
Fund Manager/s:
George Thomas
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Contact Nos:
022-61447800
Fax:
1800223864
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

