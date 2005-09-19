iifl-logo
Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quantum Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

16-Oct-2023

Fund Manager

Chirag Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

98.22

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.33

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of units If redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil Remaining 90% of units if redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment- 1.00% Nil - If redeemed or switched out on or after 365 days from the date of allotment

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.44
6.88
-8.99
-9.57
5.49
-
-
9.21
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SJS Enterprises5,361
XPRO India3,034

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IDFC First Bank36,259

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMPSOther Consumer Services3.10128613.04
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.95244752.89
EquitySupriya Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.86469992.80
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies2.68574312.62
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks2.621281942.57
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.61147852.56
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables2.51768042.46
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance2.45142542.40
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance2.33414692.28
EquityCSB BankBanks2.32804472.27
EquityEPL LtdIndustrial Products2.311158742.26
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.20113402.15
EquityLumax IndustriesAuto Components2.1589892.11
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.1346712.09
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.12210132.08
EquityCity Union BankBanks2.081383652.04
EquityGenus PowerElectrical Equipment2.06792182.02
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas2.01725721.97
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified1.98177031.94
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.97617501.93
EquityMold-Tek Pack.Industrial Products1.87386481.83
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance1.87488461.83
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks1.843185681.81
EquityMastekIT - Software1.7978921.75
EquityS H Kelkar & Co.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.761047251.73
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products1.76297821.72
EquityCyientIT - Services1.72133561.69
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services1.711379571.67
EquityCarysilConsumer Durables1.68319561.64
EquityMayur UniquotersConsumer Durables1.63340701.59
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.62275821.59
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components1.5233261.49
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment1.52164791.48
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies1.4271791.39
EquitySandhar TechAuto Components1.35384311.32
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software1.24286991.21
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.1264941.09
EquityWiproIT - Software1.07377901.04
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.9088860.88
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.89283990.87
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services0.86161890.84
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components0.7465000.72
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.7047600.68
EquityICICI BankBanks0.5948350.58
EquitySanghvi MoversAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.52240670.50
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components0.4753610.45
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.4243600.41
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment0.34109340.33
EquityXPRO IndiaIndustrial Products0.3230340.31
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.2776500.26
EquityMahindra Logis.Transport Services0.2288010.21
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.216590.20
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-16.62016.32
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0000.00

Key information

Fund House:
Quantum Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
19-Sep-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,894.85
Trustee/s:
Mr. Surjit Banga, Suresh Lulla, Hormazdiyaar Vakil, Jagdish Capoor, Quantum Trustee Company P
Chairman:
Ajit Dayal
CEO / MD:
Seemant Shukla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
C Srinivasan, Mr.Lloyd Mathias, Mr.Mruthunjay Mahapatra, Mr.Piyush Thakkar, Ms.Uma Mandavgane
Compliance Officer/s:
Malay Vora
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Rina Nathani
Fund Manager/s:
Chirag Mehta
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Contact Nos:
022-61447800
Fax:
1800223864
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

