Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Asset Allocation

Launch Date

07-Dec-2023

Fund Manager

Umeshkumar Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

522.56

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.41

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

25% of the units alloted may be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: i. 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; ii. Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.66
1.16
-7.05
-9.47
1.95
-
-
3.22
Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Fortis Health.19,654
Uno Minda6,730
Solar Industries591
Rail Vikas9,442
Cochin Shipyard2,808

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReligare Enterp.Finance10.39241500054.27
EquityTrentRetailing3.323580017.36
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified3.1840700016.60
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services3.113630016.25
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.709000014.13
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.3750280012.38
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.371566012.37
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.235225011.62
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.1350000011.10
EquityBoschAuto Components2.11415011.01
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.061960010.74
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.034095010.58
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.9586000010.19
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.89619509.87
EquityMarathon NextgenRealty1.892500009.85
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.79302819.35
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.552050008.09
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.54115008.04
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.51267507.88
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.46592007.60
EquityNTPCPower1.452440007.59
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.451225007.56
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.37195007.17
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.3349706.92
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.25385006.51
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.10125005.74
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.03101605.38
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.02115005.31
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.95350004.97
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.9363354.91
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.891950004.62
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.88435924.61
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.86237254.51
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.74293303.87
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.63121503.30
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.54960402.82
EquityOil IndiaOil0.53815002.79
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.43114702.22
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.4186352.12
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.34517601.80
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.34729251.76
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.014640.07
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.011640.03
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment0.0153610.02
EquityBSECapital Markets0.00520.02
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.001720.01
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.00990.01
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.0090.01
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.00380.00
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0030.00
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.00130.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-6.81350000035.59
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.Auto Components-0.32-48600-1.69
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing-0.33-70200-1.70
Derivatives - Stock FutureColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products-0.41-8575-2.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.Realty-0.41-11025-2.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureOil IndiaOil-0.53-80625-2.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C LPetroleum Products-0.54-95175-2.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins IndiaIndustrial Products-0.63-12000-3.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureVoltasConsumer Durables-0.72-29100-3.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.85-23375-4.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.87-42900-4.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureB P C LPetroleum Products-0.89-194400-4.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software-0.93-6250-4.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells IndiaConsumer Durables-0.96-35000-5.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemensElectrical Equipment-1.02-11475-5.32
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent SysIT - Software-1.02-10100-5.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureBritannia Inds.Food Products-1.09-12400-5.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI LombardInsurance-1.25-38500-6.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables-1.30-4950-6.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero MotocorpAutomobiles-1.37-19350-7.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureShriram FinanceFinance-1.45-122250-7.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureUnited SpiritsBeverages-1.45-58800-7.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPCPower-1.45-243000-7.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-1.50-26500-7.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)Retailing-1.54-11475-8.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureVedantaDiversified Metals-1.55-204700-8.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense-1.79-30150-9.36
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-1.89-61600-9.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components-1.95-855550-10.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & MAutomobiles-2.04-40950-10.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-2.05-19500-10.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureBoschAuto Components-2.11-4125-11.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureZomato LtdRetailing-2.13-500000-11.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.Automobiles-2.23-52150-11.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense-2.37-501600-12.36
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj AutoAutomobiles-2.37-15600-12.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti AirtelTelecom - Services-2.71-89775-14.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureInterglobe AviatTransport Services-3.12-36300-16.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrentRetailing-3.32-35700-17.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-61.190319.96
Reverse RepoC C I-/-16.37085.51

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Umeshkumar Mehta
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

