Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Asset Allocation
Launch Date
: 07-Dec-2023
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 522.56
Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.41
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 25% of the units alloted may be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: i. 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; ii. Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.
Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.66
1.16
-7.05
-9.47
1.95
-
-
3.22
|Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
|Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
|Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76
Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Religare Enterp.
|Finance
|10.39
|2415000
|54.27
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.32
|35800
|17.36
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|3.18
|407000
|16.60
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.11
|36300
|16.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.70
|90000
|14.13
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.37
|502800
|12.38
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.37
|15660
|12.37
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.23
|52250
|11.62
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.13
|500000
|11.10
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.11
|4150
|11.01
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.06
|19600
|10.74
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.03
|40950
|10.58
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.95
|860000
|10.19
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|61950
|9.87
|Equity
|Marathon Nextgen
|Realty
|1.89
|250000
|9.85
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.79
|30281
|9.35
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.55
|205000
|8.09
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.54
|11500
|8.04
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|26750
|7.88
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.46
|59200
|7.60
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.45
|244000
|7.59
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.45
|122500
|7.56
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.37
|19500
|7.17
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.33
|4970
|6.92
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.25
|38500
|6.51
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.10
|12500
|5.74
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.03
|10160
|5.38
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.02
|11500
|5.31
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|35000
|4.97
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.93
|6335
|4.91
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.89
|195000
|4.62
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|43592
|4.61
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.86
|23725
|4.51
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.74
|29330
|3.87
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.63
|12150
|3.30
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.54
|96040
|2.82
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.53
|81500
|2.79
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.43
|11470
|2.22
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.41
|8635
|2.12
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.34
|51760
|1.80
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.34
|72925
|1.76
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.01
|464
|0.07
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.01
|164
|0.03
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.01
|5361
|0.02
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|52
|0.02
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.00
|172
|0.01
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.00
|99
|0.01
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|9
|0.01
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.00
|38
|0.00
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|3
|0.00
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.00
|13
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|6.81
|3500000
|35.59
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|-0.32
|-48600
|-1.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|-0.33
|-70200
|-1.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|-0.41
|-8575
|-2.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|-0.41
|-11025
|-2.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|-0.53
|-80625
|-2.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.54
|-95175
|-2.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|-0.63
|-12000
|-3.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|-0.72
|-29100
|-3.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.85
|-23375
|-4.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.87
|-42900
|-4.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.89
|-194400
|-4.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|-0.93
|-6250
|-4.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|-0.96
|-35000
|-5.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|-1.02
|-11475
|-5.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|-1.02
|-10100
|-5.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|-1.09
|-12400
|-5.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|-1.25
|-38500
|-6.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|-1.30
|-4950
|-6.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|-1.37
|-19350
|-7.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|-1.45
|-122250
|-7.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|-1.45
|-58800
|-7.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|-1.45
|-243000
|-7.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.50
|-26500
|-7.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|-1.54
|-11475
|-8.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|-1.55
|-204700
|-8.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|-1.79
|-30150
|-9.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.89
|-61600
|-9.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|-1.95
|-855550
|-10.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|Automobiles
|-2.04
|-40950
|-10.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-2.05
|-19500
|-10.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|-2.11
|-4125
|-11.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|-2.13
|-500000
|-11.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|-2.23
|-52150
|-11.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|-2.37
|-501600
|-12.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|-2.37
|-15600
|-12.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-2.71
|-89775
|-14.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|-3.12
|-36300
|-16.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|Retailing
|-3.32
|-35700
|-17.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|61.19
|0
|319.96
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|16.37
|0
|85.51
