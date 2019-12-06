Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 15-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 95.54
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.83
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.08
9.33
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
-
-
7.64
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|6.45
|104732
|6.16
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.51
|8125
|4.30
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|3.71
|69100
|3.54
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|3.60
|34450
|3.43
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.55
|15920
|3.39
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.24
|16975
|3.09
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.19
|10750
|3.04
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.18
|999
|3.03
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|3.14
|43322
|3.00
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|3.12
|3780
|2.98
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.07
|17600
|2.93
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|2.96
|20200
|2.82
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.93
|13151
|2.80
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|2.90
|34557
|2.77
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.82
|58400
|2.68
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.66
|628
|2.54
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|10100
|2.51
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.48
|3050
|2.36
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.44
|82218
|2.32
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.42
|35465
|2.31
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.39
|3105
|2.28
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.34
|5520
|2.23
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.31
|1585
|2.20
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|2.31
|81114
|2.20
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|2.17
|61095
|2.07
|Equity
|Action Const.Eq.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.13
|19405
|2.03
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.11
|21406
|2.01
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|2.08
|4518
|1.98
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|2.03
|39821
|1.93
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.00
|4064
|1.91
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.98
|38790
|1.89
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.96
|3225
|1.86
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.95
|16826
|1.86
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|1.92
|45000
|1.83
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.87
|5683
|1.78
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|1.72
|17538
|1.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.96
|0
|1.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.23
|0
|-0.22
