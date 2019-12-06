iifl-logo
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

15-Nov-2022

Fund Manager

Umeshkumar Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

95.54

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.83

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.08
9.33
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
-
-
7.64
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets6.451047326.16
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software4.5181254.30
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets3.71691003.54
Equity360 ONECapital Markets3.60344503.43
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance3.55159203.39
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.24169753.09
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies3.19107503.04
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.189993.03
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products3.14433223.00
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products3.1237802.98
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.07176002.93
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services2.96202002.82
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing2.93131512.80
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets2.90345572.77
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals2.82584002.68
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels2.666282.54
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.63101002.51
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software2.4830502.36
EquityPetronet LNGGas2.44822182.32
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services2.42354652.31
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.3931052.28
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.3455202.23
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.3115852.20
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas2.31811142.20
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services2.17610952.07
EquityAction Const.Eq.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.13194052.03
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets2.11214062.01
EquityCRISILFinance2.0845181.98
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment2.03398211.93
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products2.0040641.91
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.98387901.89
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment1.9632251.86
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.95168261.86
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified1.92450001.83
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.8756831.78
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software1.72175381.64
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.9601.86
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.230-0.22

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Umeshkumar Mehta
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

