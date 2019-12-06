Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Nirali Bhansali
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 210.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.86
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load, if redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.4
3.82
7.73
-
-
-
-
8.59
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|1941
|2.70
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.04
|2984
|2.19
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.93
|3704
|1.96
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.93
|9194
|1.96
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.71
|1936
|1.50
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.56
|18089
|1.18
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.50
|37102
|1.05
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.41
|2387
|0.86
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.39
|3010
|0.81
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.23
|1576
|0.49
|Equity
|Unimech Aero.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.06
|1287
|0.11
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.02
|10
|0.04
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.02
|243
|0.04
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.01
|61
|0.02
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.01
|8
|0.02
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.01
|158
|0.01
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.00
|15
|0.01
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|19
|0.01
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.00
|17
|0.00
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.00
|7
|0.00
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.00
|16
|0.00
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|65
|0.00
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|11
|0.00
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|8
|0.00
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|17
|0.00
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.00
|19
|0.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|12
|0.00
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.00
|4
|0.00
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|5
|0.00
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.00
|6
|0.00
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|14
|0.00
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.00
|3
|0.00
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.00
|1
|0.00
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|4
|0.00
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.00
|22
|0.00
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.00
|12
|0.00
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|9.48
|8
|0.00
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.48
|5
|0.00
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.74
|6
|0.00
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|4.74
|6
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|11.90
|2500000
|25.09
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|-0.22
|-1500
|-0.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|-0.39
|-2250
|-0.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|-0.39
|-3000
|-0.82
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|-0.48
|-36000
|-1.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|-0.56
|-18000
|-1.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|-0.70
|-1900
|-1.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|-0.90
|-3600
|-1.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|-0.92
|-9075
|-1.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|-1.02
|-2925
|-2.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|-1.24
|-1900
|-2.61
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|26.17
|7765785
|55.21
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Gold ETF
|-/-
|15.56
|3940020
|32.82
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|14.74
|4249761
|31.09
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|9.03
|2590000
|19.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.74
|0
|26.87
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|9.57
|0
|20.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement