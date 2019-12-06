iifl-logo
Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Umeshkumar Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

332.05

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.05

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load, if redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
2.95
-7.36
-
-
-
-
-9.49
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance5,750
Marico81,600
Bajaj Finserv26,000
Balkrishna Inds15,300

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
OneSource Speci.5,460
CRISIL53
Symphony114
India Glycols83
Cigniti Tech.65
Sarda Energy71
Choice Intl.56
Avalon Tech10

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityVentive HospitalLeisure Services2.611555038.66
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.79132455.93
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6399005.42
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.63345475.42
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.63253395.40
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.62148065.37
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.60195445.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.5938005.29
EquityBoschAuto Components1.5819755.24
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.561832095.19
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.5573705.15
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.551300005.13
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.54230505.12
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.5369005.07
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.5364095.06
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.49168004.95
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.4892934.92
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.4857504.90
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.48816004.90
EquityTrentRetailing1.48101004.90
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.47188504.87
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.47260004.86
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.45740004.82
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.4461754.79
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.444020504.76
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.42296004.71
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products1.35645544.47
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.32438424.37
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets1.21499324.00
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components1.21153004.00
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.19217513.96
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.15271803.80
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.12807993.72
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.041560003.46
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products1.032200723.42
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.0392503.40
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0082143.32
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.9941483.27
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.93110463.13
EquityAction Const.Eq.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.88279492.93
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.88310762.92
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.881068822.90
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.82463732.72
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.8246772.71
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services0.81790932.68
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.7983692.63
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.78234782.60
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.78531852.59
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.75513592.49
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software0.71252492.36
EquityHealth.GlobalHealthcare Services0.54360001.80
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.023130.05
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero MotocorpAutomobiles-1.02-9150-3.38
Derivatives - Stock FutureZomato LtdRetailing-1.05-156000-3.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureBalkrishna IndsAuto Components-1.20-15300-3.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-1.42-29400-4.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components-1.44-401150-4.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software-1.44-6150-4.78
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent SysIT - Software-1.45-9100-4.80
Derivatives - Stock FutureSyngene Intl.Healthcare Services-1.46-74000-4.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & MAutomobiles-1.47-18725-4.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinservFinance-1.47-26000-4.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrentRetailing-1.48-10100-4.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products-1.48-81600-4.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinanceFinance-1.49-5750-4.93
Derivatives - Stock FutureTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-1.49-16750-4.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforgeIT - Software-1.52-6825-5.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj AutoAutomobiles-1.53-6375-5.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.Automobiles-1.53-22750-5.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)Retailing-1.55-7350-5.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureVedantaDiversified Metals-1.55-129950-5.15
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNGGas-1.57-183000-5.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables-1.58-3800-5.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureBoschAuto Components-1.59-1975-5.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins IndiaIndustrial Products-1.61-19500-5.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC AMCCapital Markets-1.61-14700-5.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti AirtelTelecom - Services-1.63-34200-5.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot FinanceFinance-1.63-25300-5.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-1.64-9900-5.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureInterglobe AviatTransport Services-1.78-13200-5.92
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-7.52250000024.97
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-7.44250000024.70
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-45.700151.69
Reverse RepoC C I-/-15.94052.94

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Umeshkumar Mehta
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

