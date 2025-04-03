SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 11-Feb-2015
Fund Manager
: Milind Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6474.88
SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.8183
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.11
7.9
0.51
0.95
16.04
17.93
27.65
15.47
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Banking Financial Services Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|27.06
|10114715
|1,752.27
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|14.01
|7535814
|907.38
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|6285625
|638.33
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.38
|3191554
|607.33
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.25
|453996
|210.36
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.69
|815597
|173.95
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.63
|2033600
|170.57
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|2.60
|5481117
|168.57
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.42
|955052
|156.81
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|2.39
|917438
|154.63
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|2.11
|2667235
|136.90
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.87
|1755364
|120.90
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.79
|12190730
|116.00
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.66
|5357838
|107.75
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.61
|2855779
|104.03
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.21
|5281475
|78.06
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|113760
|60.45
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.83
|122912
|53.93
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|0.54
|955186
|35.23
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.52
|579562
|33.47
|Equity
|CARE Ratings
|Capital Markets
|0.50
|288620
|32.37
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|0.41
|3033160
|26.77
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.09
|100000
|5.51
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|4.50
|0
|291.65
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.26
|0
|340.75
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-14.14
