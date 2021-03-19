SBI BSE SENSEX ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI BSE SENSEX ETF
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 09-Feb-2013
Fund Manager
: Raviprakash Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 102529.96
SBI BSE SENSEX ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 835.6102
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- NAV Chart
SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.56
-7.25
4.42
10.05
23.89
13.76
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Latest Dividends
SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|91268879
|15,799.55
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|85101406
|10,238.55
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|81615723
|9,790.62
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|43573652
|7,355.45
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|32282727
|5,067.09
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|14097783
|4,461.59
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|111662649
|4,407.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|12219993
|4,257.32
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|34338655
|3,488.29
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|17745810
|3,373.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|46289861
|3,185.89
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|3359621
|2,869.87
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|10650035
|2,751.96
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|10769534
|2,360.46
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|13023157
|2,075.76
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|12765808
|2,010.55
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|1592803
|1,902.60
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|81877350
|1,815.63
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|57312396
|1,782.12
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|25308728
|1,570.53
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|5032935
|1,547.47
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|54971297
|1,377.85
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|1358270
|1,373.75
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|99381819
|1,363.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|6548481
|1,226.53
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|5437952
|1,185.44
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|7671412
|1,142.19
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|8858921
|948.03
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|4303353
|942.34
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|7987211
|789.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|53.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|14.71
