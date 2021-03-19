iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

09-Feb-2013

Fund Manager

Raviprakash Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

102529.96

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  835.6102

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- NAV Chart

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.56
-7.25
4.42
10.05
23.89
13.76
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
19-Mar-2021450

SBI BSE SENSEX ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels1,13,66,587

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks15.419126887915,799.55
EquityICICI BankBanks9.998510140610,238.55
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.55816157239,790.62
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.17435736527,355.45
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.94322827275,067.09
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.35140977834,461.59
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.301116626494,407.32
EquityTCSIT - Software4.15122199934,257.32
EquityAxis BankBanks3.40343386553,488.29
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.29177458103,373.03
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.11462898613,185.89
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.8033596212,869.87
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.68106500352,751.96
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.30107695342,360.46
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.02130231572,075.76
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.96127658082,010.55
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.8615928031,902.60
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.77818773501,815.63
EquityNTPCPower1.74573123961,782.12
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.53253087281,570.53
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.5150329351,547.47
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.34549712971,377.85
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.3413582701,373.75
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.33993818191,363.51
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.2065484811,226.53
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.1654379521,185.44
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.1176714121,142.19
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.928858921948.03
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.924303353942.34
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.777987211789.89
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.05053.92
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.03014.71

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Raviprakash Sharma
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

