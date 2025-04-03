iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

Launch Date

22-Feb-2001

Fund Manager

Saurabh Pant

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9552.8

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  04-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
2.85
0.41
0.09
8.28
9.58
12.82
8.43
Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Esab India31,026

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.781370000170.96
EquityICICI BankBanks1.571200000150.00
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.28146000122.93
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.27650000121.70
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.22740000116.90
EquityAxis BankBanks1.061010000102.03
EquityTCSIT - Software1.0027200095.50
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.96103000091.84
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.7748163073.57
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.7118200067.79
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.7092000066.96
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.5555000052.74
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.54110000052.02
EquityGraphite IndiaIndustrial Products0.53116028351.22
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.521244649.90
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5231884649.57
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.5283000049.49
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.493936746.78
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.4747000044.91
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.4626000044.37
EquityFinolex Inds.Industrial Products0.45247617643.30
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products0.4551153643.09
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.4339800040.82
EquityAptus Value Hou.Finance0.42137129640.60
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.3875430536.64
EquityHatsun AgroFood Products0.3639746134.49
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2547803224.39
EquitySheela FoamConsumer Durables0.2431833722.57
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.2375061322.07
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services0.2143607820.45
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.2147000020.23
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.20123690718.99
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components0.1920000018.40
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.1813500417.24
EquityGarware Tech.Textiles & Apparels0.1721500016.67
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.126831811.46
EquityThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables0.09474578.39
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsInfopark Proper.-/-3.1430000300.48
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-3.1330000300.16
Corporate DebtsTata Power Rene.-/-3.1330000299.97
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.6225000251.03
Corporate DebtsTata Comm-/-2.0920000200.04
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-2.0419500195.87
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.9018000182.37
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-1.8217500174.38
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-1.7216500164.97
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.5915000151.94
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.581500151.45
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-1.5815000150.95
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.5715000150.00
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-1.561500149.05
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-1.4614000140.16
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-1.4113500135.33
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-1.4113500134.93
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-1.3112500125.32
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.2912500123.29
Corporate DebtsCube Highways-/-1.1611200111.51
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-1.0710000102.92
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-1.0710000102.92
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.0510000100.81
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.041000099.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.041000099.83
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.041000099.72
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-1.0310099.09
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.02970097.62
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-1.0097095.95
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-1.00950095.39
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.918587.07
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.79750076.05
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.79750075.21
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.7875074.93
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.73700070.06
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.68650064.89
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.6360060.06
Corporate DebtsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.575454.73
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.53500050.73
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.53500050.67
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.53500050.44
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.53500050.40
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.52500050.01
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.52500050.00
Corporate DebtsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.313030.16
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.26250024.93
Corporate DebtsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.201918.99
Corporate DebtsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.0111.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-5.4250000000518.98
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2039-/-2.1020000000201.20
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2038-/-1.1711162700112.08
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2039-/-1.0510000000100.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.0510000000100.65
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2031-/-0.96900000092.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.80750000076.27
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2031-/-0.32300000030.93
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2040-/-0.066170006.16
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2033-/-0.033072003.18
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.430328.36
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.380320.88

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Saurabh Pant
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.