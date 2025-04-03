SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Launch Date
: 22-Feb-2001
Fund Manager
: Saurabh Pant
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9552.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
2.85
0.41
0.09
8.28
9.58
12.82
8.43
|Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
|Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
|Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.78
|1370000
|170.96
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.57
|1200000
|150.00
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.28
|146000
|122.93
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.27
|650000
|121.70
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.22
|740000
|116.90
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.06
|1010000
|102.03
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.00
|272000
|95.50
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.96
|1030000
|91.84
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.77
|481630
|73.57
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|182000
|67.79
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.70
|920000
|66.96
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.55
|550000
|52.74
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.54
|1100000
|52.02
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|0.53
|1160283
|51.22
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.52
|12446
|49.90
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.52
|318846
|49.57
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.52
|830000
|49.49
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.49
|39367
|46.78
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|470000
|44.91
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.46
|260000
|44.37
|Equity
|Finolex Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|2476176
|43.30
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|0.45
|511536
|43.09
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.43
|398000
|40.82
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|0.42
|1371296
|40.60
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.38
|754305
|36.64
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|0.36
|397461
|34.49
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.25
|478032
|24.39
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.24
|318337
|22.57
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.23
|750613
|22.07
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.21
|436078
|20.45
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.21
|470000
|20.23
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.20
|1236907
|18.99
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.19
|200000
|18.40
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.18
|135004
|17.24
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.17
|215000
|16.67
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.12
|68318
|11.46
|Equity
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|0.09
|47457
|8.39
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|3.14
|30000
|300.48
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.13
|30000
|300.16
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|3.13
|30000
|299.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.62
|25000
|251.03
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|2.09
|20000
|200.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.04
|19500
|195.87
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.90
|18000
|182.37
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|1.82
|17500
|174.38
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.72
|16500
|164.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.59
|15000
|151.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.58
|1500
|151.45
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|1.58
|15000
|150.95
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.57
|15000
|150.00
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|1.56
|1500
|149.05
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.46
|14000
|140.16
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.41
|13500
|135.33
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.41
|13500
|134.93
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.31
|12500
|125.32
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.29
|12500
|123.29
|Corporate Debts
|Cube Highways
|-/-
|1.16
|11200
|111.51
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|1.07
|10000
|102.92
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|1.07
|10000
|102.92
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.05
|10000
|100.81
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.04
|10000
|99.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|10000
|99.83
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.04
|10000
|99.72
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.03
|100
|99.09
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.02
|9700
|97.62
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.00
|970
|95.95
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.00
|9500
|95.39
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.91
|85
|87.07
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.79
|7500
|76.05
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.79
|7500
|75.21
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.78
|750
|74.93
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.73
|7000
|70.06
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.68
|6500
|64.89
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.63
|600
|60.06
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|54
|54.73
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.53
|5000
|50.73
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.53
|5000
|50.67
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.53
|5000
|50.44
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.53
|5000
|50.40
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|50.00
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.31
|30
|30.16
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.20
|19
|18.99
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.01
|1
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|5.42
|50000000
|518.98
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2039
|-/-
|2.10
|20000000
|201.20
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2038
|-/-
|1.17
|11162700
|112.08
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2039
|-/-
|1.05
|10000000
|100.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.05
|10000000
|100.65
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2031
|-/-
|0.96
|9000000
|92.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.80
|7500000
|76.27
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2031
|-/-
|0.32
|3000000
|30.93
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2040
|-/-
|0.06
|617000
|6.16
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|0.03
|307200
|3.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.43
|0
|328.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.38
|0
|320.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement