SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Rohit Shimpi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8420.44
SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.027
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - If units purchased switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit in or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment
SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.09
4.5
-6.37
-11.92
1.9
-
-
17.87
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.45
|4594400
|795.93
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.38
|3680000
|621.07
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|5.76
|1391350
|484.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.89
|1302446
|412.07
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.07
|13666666
|342.82
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.56
|4350000
|299.62
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.48
|245000
|292.67
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.33
|7100000
|280.45
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.22
|17400000
|271.50
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.43
|935000
|204.78
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.25
|8400000
|189.21
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.13
|226646
|179.11
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.11
|720000
|177.45
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.93
|1090000
|162.17
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.82
|700000
|153.27
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.72
|320000
|145.06
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.70
|300000
|143.20
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.64
|5100000
|138.00
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.64
|450000
|137.75
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|250000
|137.00
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.58
|360000
|132.85
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.49
|740000
|125.13
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.40
|530000
|117.95
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|450000
|111.39
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|35000
|106.38
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.21
|4300000
|102.03
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.21
|280000
|101.59
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|360000
|97.84
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.16
|1200000
|97.28
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.15
|672644
|96.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.14
|95000
|96.22
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.14
|15300000
|95.59
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.09
|6700000
|91.92
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.05
|5000000
|88.80
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.03
|190000
|86.49
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.00
|825000
|83.86
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.91
|330000
|76.24
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.90
|3825000
|75.37
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.81
|2000000
|68.54
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.75
|200000
|62.86
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.68
|14083
|57.05
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.59
|5200000
|49.48
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.14
|710000
|11.63
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|190.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.32
|0
|-22.92
