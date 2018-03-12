iifl-logo
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW



Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name



AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Rohit Shimpi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5151.26

SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  86.6825

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL.

Exit Load %

For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1%. For exit after 1 years from the date of allotment - NIL.

SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.73
5.17
-5.36
-10.04
6.98
10.89
23.98
14.04
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Mar-2018400

SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Godrej Propert.2,80,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.812917400505.41
EquityICICI BankBanks8.153485000419.62
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.802076000350.36
EquityAxis BankBanks4.512290000232.56
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.49731709231.50
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.301163000221.31
EquityTCSIT - Software3.93581034202.38
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.78163000194.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.44175000177.24
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.301415000169.81
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.252430000167.37
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.921075000150.58
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.652240000136.30
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software2.45270000125.98
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.44263800125.92
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.41227000124.40
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.30540000118.27
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.071682000106.69
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.8643000095.69
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.762240090.75
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services1.7620000090.66
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorporationIT - Software1.552300079.80
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.46300000075.25
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.39450753071.57
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.38113625571.14
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.34140000069.14
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.3327600068.28
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.2613200065.14
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.165300059.80
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services1.1225000057.76
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables1.1267500057.53
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.1018500056.63
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.0528000054.21
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.0416543553.74
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.9820566650.68
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.8215500042.12
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.79190000040.45
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.7039000036.19
EquitySalora CapitalIT - Software0.00270000.00
EquityNumero Uno IntlIT - Services0.00800000.00
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin amount for Derivative-/-0.78040.00
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.105000004.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.29066.62
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.140-7.41

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Shimpi
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

