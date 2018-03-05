SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Aug-2004
Fund Manager
: R Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32929.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 59.3172
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.43
5.51
-3.21
-5.35
10.21
11.38
22.55
18.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.37
|14000000
|2,425.36
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|5.44
|2100000
|1,791.36
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.20
|9000000
|1,712.65
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc.
|IT - Software
|4.97
|1100000
|1,637.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|4.74
|14000000
|1,562.12
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|4.53
|7000000
|1,492.96
|Foreign Equity
|Epam Systems Inc
|IT - Services
|4.32
|790000
|1,423.32
|Foreign Equity
|Lonza Group
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.02
|2400000
|1,324.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.02
|11000000
|1,324.51
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.97
|19000000
|1,308.72
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|3.92
|952138
|1,289.37
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.83
|2300000
|1,260.45
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.70
|1400000
|1,219.48
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|3.70
|19443149
|1,217.33
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.33
|2300000
|1,097.92
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.23
|390000
|1,064.07
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.84
|8736058
|934.23
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|2.68
|7000000
|884.06
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|2.66
|9000000
|875.20
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.34
|190000
|769.80
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|2.33
|700000
|765.93
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|2.20
|2231958
|725.05
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.10
|14000000
|691.46
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|2.05
|17900169
|674.03
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.04
|56782555
|673.38
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.42
|2762441
|467.11
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|1.30
|10000000
|427.20
|Debt Investments
|Debt - Other
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.73
|36300
|239.33
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|15.20
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.22
|7500000
|73.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.64
|0
|2,187.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.89
|0
|-,625.39
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement