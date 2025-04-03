iifl-logo
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

11-Apr-2018

Fund Manager

R Srinivasan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

247.45

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  28.8794

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- NAV Chart

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.88
6.32
-12.2
-14.87
3.58
16.97
29.2
17.1
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SBI Cards1,07,000
Shree Cement3,216
Larsen & Toubro27,650
Hatsun Agro61,454
Indegene1,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Interglobe Aviat29,300
Kalpataru Proj.82,000
Aether Industri.67,339
EIH1,40,000
Whirlpool India44,340
Route Mobile40,000
Voltas25,760
Nippon Life Ind.16,962

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.587214211.32
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.39910010.87
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.265535010.53
EquityAxis BankBanks3.75913009.27
EquitySBI CardsFinance3.631070008.97
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets3.595700008.88
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products3.5532168.77
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.54276508.74
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.36380008.32
EquityCity Union BankBanks2.995000007.39
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.66255006.59
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products2.46423506.08
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components2.461230006.07
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies2.421730005.98
EquityHatsun AgroFood Products2.42614545.97
EquityAptus Value Hou.Finance2.351890005.81
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services2.311095005.70
EquityHappiest MindsIT - Software2.27820005.62
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals2.206279005.45
EquitySai SilksRetailing2.194000005.42
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks2.199520005.41
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.18219005.39
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services2.18789005.38
EquityHawkins CookersConsumer Durables2.1871805.38
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.14844005.28
EquityBSECapital Markets2.09111655.17
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels2.081715005.15
EquityIndegeneHealthcare Services2.081000005.14
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.9914644.93
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.91360004.72
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services1.891870004.67
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services1.781050004.40
EquityPakkaPaper, Forest & Jute Products1.582038593.91
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables1.55900003.84
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.35350003.33
EquitySheela FoamConsumer Durables0.70241491.72
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-10.50025.97
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.750-4.27

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
R Srinivasan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

