SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 11-Apr-2018
Fund Manager
: R Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 247.45
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.8794
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- NAV Chart
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.88
6.32
-12.2
-14.87
3.58
16.97
29.2
17.1
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series VI Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.58
|72142
|11.32
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.39
|9100
|10.87
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.26
|55350
|10.53
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.75
|91300
|9.27
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.63
|107000
|8.97
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|3.59
|570000
|8.88
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.55
|3216
|8.77
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.54
|27650
|8.74
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.36
|38000
|8.32
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|2.99
|500000
|7.39
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.66
|25500
|6.59
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.46
|42350
|6.08
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.46
|123000
|6.07
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.42
|173000
|5.98
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|2.42
|61454
|5.97
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|2.35
|189000
|5.81
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.31
|109500
|5.70
|Equity
|Happiest Minds
|IT - Software
|2.27
|82000
|5.62
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.20
|627900
|5.45
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|2.19
|400000
|5.42
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|2.19
|952000
|5.41
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.18
|21900
|5.39
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.18
|78900
|5.38
|Equity
|Hawkins Cookers
|Consumer Durables
|2.18
|7180
|5.38
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.14
|84400
|5.28
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.09
|11165
|5.17
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.08
|171500
|5.15
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|2.08
|100000
|5.14
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.99
|1464
|4.93
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.91
|36000
|4.72
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.89
|187000
|4.67
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|1.78
|105000
|4.40
|Equity
|Pakka
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.58
|203859
|3.91
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|1.55
|90000
|3.84
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.35
|35000
|3.33
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|24149
|1.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.50
|0
|25.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.75
|0
|-4.27
