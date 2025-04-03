SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 119.31
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 116.5259
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: within 1yr:3% within 2yrs:2% within 3yrs:1%
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G- NAV Chart
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
3.41
-0.4
0.52
14.01
12.32
16.15
12.46
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Magnum Children s Benefit Fund Savings Plan Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.42
|22000
|1.70
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.34
|21168
|1.60
|Equity
|Hawkins Cookers
|Consumer Durables
|1.29
|2100
|1.54
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.29
|5500
|1.54
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.28
|7000
|1.53
|Equity
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|7933
|1.40
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.10
|19000
|1.31
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.05
|14000
|1.25
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.02
|11000
|1.23
|Equity
|Hatsun Agro
|Food Products
|1.01
|14000
|1.21
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.01
|13000
|1.20
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.99
|37000
|1.18
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.96
|13000
|1.15
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.91
|90000
|1.09
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.78
|25000
|0.94
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.77
|7000
|0.92
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.73
|33000
|0.88
|Equity
|Wonderla Holiday
|Leisure Services
|0.68
|13000
|0.81
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.65
|11000
|0.78
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|0.49
|14495
|0.58
|Equity
|Manpasand Bever.
|Beverages
|0.00
|103000
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|4.27
|500
|5.12
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|4.16
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|4.15
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.51
|300
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.49
|300
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|Cube Highways
|-/-
|2.49
|300
|2.98
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.47
|30
|2.96
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|1.65
|20
|1.97
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.58
|7
|0.70
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.17
|2
|0.19
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.08
|1
|0.10
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.08
|1
|0.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|12.66
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.55
|1000000
|10.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|8.37
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2040
|-/-
|4.27
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.78
|375000
|3.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|17.25
|0
|20.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.08
|0
|1.29
