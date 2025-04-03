SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Harsh Sethi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 316.52
SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.36
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment.
SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
5.96
-7.21
-
-
-
-
-6.4
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|11.00
|221790
|34.82
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.28
|743805
|29.38
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|8.12
|99422
|25.70
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|6.90
|99693
|21.83
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.58
|14778
|17.65
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.46
|778491
|17.29
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|4.52
|46461
|14.29
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.82
|24935
|12.09
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.50
|50789
|11.07
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.12
|22028
|9.86
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|3.11
|12461
|9.84
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|2.78
|40219
|8.80
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.58
|83337
|8.15
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.33
|15451
|7.37
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.23
|98720
|7.06
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.22
|73045
|7.03
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.17
|11369
|6.88
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.07
|150417
|6.55
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.03
|189560
|6.42
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.94
|8783
|6.14
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.92
|13234
|6.08
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.85
|26335
|5.86
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.79
|16608
|5.65
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.69
|14558
|5.35
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.44
|71956
|4.57
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.34
|33118
|4.25
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.34
|42261
|4.24
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.34
|88267
|4.22
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|28386
|4.03
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.16
|14862
|3.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
